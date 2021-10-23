Ozzy Osbourne: the love story with his wife Sharon becomes a movie

A new film from Sony Pictures will tell the decade-long love story between Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon, which began forty years ago.

The love story between Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon is about to be told in a Sony Pictures film. The “rock” couple have now been married for forty years and have three children: Kelly, Aimee and Jack.

Sony Pictures and Polygon Entertainment have announced their collaboration that will soon lead to the development of a true biopic, as yet untitled, based on the decade-long love story between Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. “Our relationship has often been wild, crazy and dangerous, but it was our eternal love that held us together“Sharon Osbourne told Variety. The woman then added:”We are thrilled to partner with Sony Pictures and Polygram to bring our story to the screen“.

Recall that the couple met in the 80s during the height of Ozzy’s fame. Previously, the man had been married to Thelma Riley (from 1971 to 1982). In the same year of their divorce, he is married to what, forty years later, is still his wife. Their family life then became the centerpiece of MTV’s reality show The Osbournes, which premiered in 2002 and ran through 2005.

The new film will feature music from Ozzy’s solo career as well as tracks from his time as the Black Sabbath front-man. The screenplay for the feature film was written by Lee Hall, an Academy Award nominee for Billy Elliot’s original screenplay. Hall is also known for writing Rocketman, the Elton biopic starring Taron Egerton, as well as Steven Spielberg’s War Horse and Stephen Frears’ Victoria & Abdul.

Sharon Osbourne will produce the film via her Osbourne Media banner, along with her sons Jack and Aimée Osbourne, aged 35 and 38. Daughter Kelly, 36, is currently not tied to the project. She recently returned to rehab after relapsing during the lockdown. Polygon Entertainment’s Michele Anthony and David Blackman will oversee the project alongside Sony’s Andrea Giannetti.