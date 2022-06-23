Ozzy Osbourne will release a new single titled Patient Number 9 tomorrow (teaser available)

Metal legend Ozzy Osbourne will release a new single titled Patient Number 9 tomorrow (Friday June 24).

It would seem that Osbourne called on the famous artist Todd McFarlane for the visual of this title. Two teasers that you can see below were shared ahead of time.

Osbourne’s thirteenth solo studio album is currently scheduled for release in September. The sessions have already ended, with Andrew Watt (Post Malone, Miley Cyrus) having once again taken charge of production.

This opus will have many guests, including Chad Smith, drummer of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Robert Trujillo, bassist of Metallica, and Duff McKagan, bassist of Guns N’ Roses.

Other guests on this installment include Tony Iommi, Ozzy’s former bandmate in Black Sabbath, and longtime collaborator Zakk Wylde. Additionally, guitar legends Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck also lent their talent to some tracks. And Josh Homme from Queens Of The Stone Age and Mike McCready from Pearl Jam also took part in the sessions.

Osbourne is currently at home recovering from major surgery in which several steel rods were readjusted into his body; and according to his wife and manager Sharon, he “does well”.

Osbourne recently posted a message on social media to thank his fans for the support they have given her throughout her health issues and her current recovery.

Post by Ozzy Osbourne:

Post by Todd McFarlane: