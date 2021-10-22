Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne: Sony prepares the biopic

The wild relationship between Ozzy Osbourne and his wife and manager Sharon Osbourne is about to become a movie thanks to Sony and Polygram Entertainment.

The life and relationship between the legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne and his wife and manager Sharon Osbourne will be the subject of a biopic film in preparation at Sony Pictures.

Rocker Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon Osbourne

According to a Variety report, the couple will be the subject of a biopic made by Polygram Entertainment in synergy with Sony that will explore Ozzy and Sharon’s decade-long relationship, including the sudden boom in popularity following MTV reality show The Osbournes.

Rocketman scriptwriter Lee Hall will write and direct the film, while Sharon Osbourne will be in charge of production with sons Jack Osbourne and Aimée Osbourne, who will produce via their Osbourne Media label alongside Michele Anthony and David Blackman of Polygram Entertainment. . Andrea Giannetti will oversee the development of the project on behalf of Sony.

Sharon Osbourne: “My relationship with Ozzy like the marriage of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard”

“Our relationship has been wild, crazy and dangerous at times, but it was our eternal love that kept us together.”Sharon Osbourne said. “We are thrilled to partner with Sony Pictures and Polygram to bring our story to the screen.”.

Of course, music will play a central role in the film which will feature songs from Ozzy’s band Black Sabbath and his solo career.