P. Diddy as a couple: who is Yung Miami, his companion of 24 years his junior?

P. Didy breaks his mourning and finally finds a smile in the arms of a new encounter. This is Yung Miami, a beautiful singer 24 years her junior.

The Kim Porter died in 2018 left P. Diddy, 52, in deep sorrow. Despite various rumors, the rapper finally confirms have started a new relationship. Who is the lucky winner? This is’a 28-year-old singer, Yung Miami. The detail that tilts is, of course, his age difference with the rapper, a difference of 24 years. However, the latter does not seem to take this into account and announces that the relationship would be “on the right track”, according Pure People.

The announcement of this relationship was made during the first episode of the podcast Caresha Pleasepresented by the famous Yung Miami, in the group City Girls. At the 36th minute, the young woman asks P. Diddy about his love statusx. The interpreter of last night did not hesitate to answer: “I’m single, but I’m seeing someone. I just take my time with life“. And P. Diddy continues with: “We go out, we date, we’re friends, we go to exotic placeswe’re having a good time“. Turning to his beloved, Sean Combs concludes: “You are one of the truest people I have ever met and you are truly yourself. You are a wonderful mother and a great friend. We’re having a good time“.

P. Diddy in a relationship with Yung Miami: “I am happier than ever. I laugh more, I smile more, I breathe more”

It is in summer 2021 that questions about a possible relationship between the two lovers rose up. Indeed, P. Diddy and Yung Miami were going to the birthday of Pierre Thomas, the CEO of Quality control Music, hand in hand in Atlanta. The singer adds a layer with the publication of a video where we find her sitting on the rapper’s lap, a bottle of tequila in hand. Visibly, this new relationship succeeds the rapper, Sean Combs, 52 years old. He even confided in Vanity Fair and evokes his happiness by saying: “I’m happier than ever. I laugh more, I smile more, I breathe more. P. Diddy does not seem to evoke bad memories after several months of relationship with his beautiful.

At 52, P. Diddy is the proud father of 5 children. 28-year-old Justin, who is his son with Misa HyltonChristian and twins Jessie James and D’Lila Star, born of his relationship with Kim Porter, and Chance, a 16-year-old girl whohe had with Sarah Chapman. As for Yung Miami, she is also a mother of two childrenJai Malik Wiggings Jr and Summer Miami Luellen.