P. VAT, non-repayable contribution: when it arrives

The green light from the European Commission on the non-repayable grant opens the way todisbursement of amounts up to 150 thousand euros by the end of the year. The implementation decree of the Ministry of Economy and Finance is now awaited, necessary to know the criteria for applying to the Revenue Agency.

VAT numbers, non-repayable contribution up to 150 thousand euros: waiting for the decree of the MEF

This is the last part of the state aid for companies placed in economic difficulty by the closures and restrictions caused by the pandemic and the effects of the resulting crisis, provided for in the Sostegni bis Decree for 4.5 billion of resources (here we talked about the contribution of the “alternative” Dl Sostegni bis)

The text, approved last May, established the general requirements of the audience of entitled persons, assigning to the MEF the task of identifying the specific criteria and in particular establishing the rate of worsening of the economic framework, essential for determining the possibility of requesting or not the non-repayable equalization fund (here the changes made to the Dl Sostegni bis).

Condition recalled by the undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy Maria Cecilia Guerra during the interrogations in the Finance Committee of the Chamber of September 8, 2021.

“The implementing decree will be issued after 30 September 2021 as the minimum percentage of worsening of the economic result for the year to access the contribution and the percentage to be applied to quantify the amount of the contribution must be determined – specified the exponent of the MEF – taking into account the data indicated in the tax returns sent by 30 September 2021, in order to guarantee the compliance with the allocation of resources referred to in article 1, paragraphs 25 and 25-bis, of the Sostegni bis decree “.

VAT numbers, non-repayable contribution up to 150 thousand euros: to whom it is intended

The aid is intended for startups and businesses in the form of:

direct grants of up to € 1,000 for companies registered between 1 January and 31 December 2018, and whose business started in 2019;

direct subsidies of up to € 150,000 for companies that, following the coronavirus pandemic, have suffered a worsening of their economic results compared to 2019.

With the go-ahead granted last November 10 by the European Commission, it is specified that the disbursement of the contribution must take place by 31 December 2021.

Brussels has in fact granted the authorization considering that the aid scheme set up by Italy fully falls within the conditions established in the temporary framework, for overcoming the Covid-19 emergency, as: