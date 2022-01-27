P50 Pocket Premium, folds without creasing. Chic design to forget the absence of Google and 5G

Power, style and photographic skills. These are the three cornerstones of the P50 Pocket, the new folding presented by Huawei in these hours. The smartphone, based on a clamshell closure system, it stands out for its slim design and the use of a small external display.

There is space on board the fold the Snapdragon 888 4G processor, supported in the Premium version with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The dual display, when opened, measures a total of 6.9 inches, and reaches a resolution of 2790×1188 pixels, with an aspect ratio of 21: 9. Pixel density of 442ppi and refresh rate up to 120Hz complete the features of the screens. The Chinese manufacturer also claims to have made the crease between the two screens almost completely invisible.

The hinge is of considerable impact, which compared to other Huawei projects has an even shorter radius allowing, in this way, closing the device without any space. The Premium version of the device was designed in collaboration with the famous high fashion designer Iris Van Herpen, and boasts a unique golden color with a leaf texture.

As for the photographic sector, we have a triple external camera with 40MP main sensor, 13MP ultra-wide sensor and 32MP Ultra Spectrum sensor. The internal camera, positioned precisely on the upper internal display, is a 10.7MP.

The data sheet concludes with the 4,000mAh battery, which supports 40W Huawei SuperCharge fast charging.

Super Privacy mode debuts with Huawei P50 Pocket. On board Huawei Mobile Services and AppGallery

As for the software equipment, the smartphone makes use of Huawei Mobile Services and AppGallery. Present all the services created by the Chinese manufacturer, such as the Petal Search search engine, the Petal Maps navigation app and the theme selector.

With the P50 Pocket Premium also makes its debut the Super Privacy mode which, as the name implies, places the emphasis on safeguarding personal data and interactions. When the device is folded, the software automatically disables the cameras, microphone and position, to re-enable them when the device is opened.

We close with the information relating to the price: Huawei P50 Pocket Premium Edition is available, from today, on the Huawei Store, at a price of 1,599.90 euros. Throughout the month of February, buyers of the leaflet will receive a free pair of FreeBuds Lipsticks. In addition, for the entire first year following purchase, Huawei offers a free replacement of the screen and back cover in case of breakage.