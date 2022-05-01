PA and Covid from May 1st | THE ORDINANCES

From 1st May nothing more green pass and the obligation to wear masks only in some cases.

He foresees it the ordinance signed by the Minister of HealthRoberto Speranza, who maintains the obligation to use FFp2 masks for:

aircraft engaged in commercial passenger transport services;

ships and ferries used for interregional transport services;

trains used in interregional, Intercity, Intercity Night and High Speed ​​passenger rail transport services;

buses used for passenger transport services, with an undifferentiated offer, carried out on the road continuously or periodically on a route that connects more than two regions and with pre-established itineraries, timetables, frequencies and prices;

buses used for rental services with driver;

means used in local or regional public transport services;

means of school transport dedicated to primary, lower and upper secondary school students;

shows open to the public that take place indoors in theatrical halls, concert halls, cinemas, entertainment and live music venues and in other similar venues, sporting events and competitions that take place indoors.

Furthermore, the obligation to wear masks remains in force (surgical or FFp2) also for workers, users and visitors of health, social-health and social-assistance facilities, including hospitality and long-term care facilities, assisted health residences (RSA), hospices, rehabilitation facilities, residential facilities for the elderly, including non self-sufficient ones.

In all other public placesindoors or outdoors, the use of the mask is only recommended without any specific obligation.

In this regard, the Minister for Public Administration, Renato Brunetta, has signed a circular addressed to all public administrations which contains general indications for a correct and homogeneous application of the order of Minister Speranza in public workplaces.

The use of FFP2 masks is recommended, in particular, for staff in contact with the public without suitable protective barriers, for those in line in the canteen or in other common areas, for those who share the room with “fragile” staff, in the elevators and in cases where the spaces cannot exclude crowds.

It will be the responsibility of each administration to promptly impart the necessary operational measures, taking into account the concrete conditions of the workplace and the methods of carrying out the work performance of its employees.

In the end, as a result of another ordinancefor those arriving from foreign countries thepassenger locator form or the document for the location of the traveler in the event of contagion.

All provisions will remain valid up to the date of entry into force of the conversion law of the Decree-law n.24 of 24 March 2022 and in any case no later than 15 June 2022.

Ordinance of 28 April – New urgent measures regarding the containment and management of the epidemiological emergency from COVID-19

Ordinance April 28 – Further urgent measures regarding the containment and management of the epidemiological emergency from COVID-19, use of respiratory protection devices

Circular no. 1/2022 signed by Minister Brunetta