PA expenses are now also paid with Telepass Pay

Important news coming for the Public administration and for all Telepass users. The payment giant in the car and mobility sector is still expanding its digital services and integrates the pagoPA app into its Telepass Pay app, the digital public payment system that many Italians already use.

What is pagoPA and how to pay

PagoPa is the platform for electronic payments to the Public Administration which allows you to pay any notice from the PA in a safe and transparent way, reducing costs and delays of traditional collection methods.

With pagoPA it is possible to pay payment notices received from central and local PA entities, bulletins, taxes, fees, utilities, fees, fines, membership fees, stamps, etc., and also allows payments to other subjects, such as companies a public participation and public service managers (here the in-depth analysis by QuiFinanza on what can be done with pagoPA).

The benefits of pagoPa for citizens are different. Payments are reliable, efficient and personalized, thanks to the possibility of choosing between multiple payment channels and instruments based on your habits, having complete visibility of the costs of the service in total transparency.

Furthermore, pagoPA automatically updates the amount due and immediately ensures that the entity has correctly received the payment.

What is Telepass Pay and what can be paid

Telepass Pay on the other hand, it is the digital platform for the secure and fast payment of integrated services for mobility, without the use of cash, using only one’s smartphone.

Through the app, for example, it is possible, without direct and cashless contacts, that is, without the exchange of cash:

access the car parks in the structure

refuel

pay the car tax

buy tickets for trains and ferries

rent electric vehicles

book a car wash

order products from Autogrill and collect them at the dedicated pick up point.

After the revolution Telepass Pay per Use (pay only if you use the car, here all the details), Telepass Pay now integrates the payment service of the amounts due to the Public Administration, such as Tari, fines, university fees and health tickets, which have an IUV identification code or a QR code.

How to pay for PA notices with Telepass Pay

How do you pay? Enough open the Telepass Pay app, scan the QR code identification of the payment advice or, alternatively, manually type the indicated advice code e follow the instructions to make the payment. At the end of the operation, the user will find the payment receipt among its attachments within the app.

“Telepass’s mission is to make people’s lives easier”, said Luca Daniele, CEO of Telepass Pay. “With a view to continuing the development of our digital platform of integrated services, we have chosen to add the possibility of paying expenses in favor of the Public Administration through the new pagoPA service, for an easy and intuitive digital experience that guarantees, as well as savings of time, a more transparent and immediate payment method “.