PA, the digital drawer arrives to eliminate paperwork and share data

A digital drawer of the deeds, which will act as an interface between citizens and the PA, will allow any payments and will keep deeds and notifications, also of legal value, and a National Digital Data Platform which, with the Department of Digital Transformation and the Authorities, will carry out a full interoperability between databases starting from those of the Revenue Agency, INPS and the Population Registry. It is with these innovations that, starting from 2022, the PNRR will relaunch the Public administration simplifying life for citizens but also for businesses, with an impact on efficiency by eliminating unnecessary bureaucratic costs.

“2021 was a turning point for digital public administration – explains the sole administrator of PagoPA, Giuseppe Virgone – we have shown that public services can work as well as private ones. A digital awareness of the public sector is beginning to form and PagoPA is changing the system and leading administrations to think services directly digitally and citizen-friendly. Digital services only work if they are really simple, if the service is provided without the citizen having to take action “.

The digital drawer

Thanks to the digital drawer of documents, Italians will no longer have to keep correspondence exchanges and records of payments made to the entire Public Administration. The notification platform will allow you to collect all letters, deeds, notifications and will keep the related payments made to public administrations. The project, starting next year, is one of the initiatives of PagoPA, the public company for digital that manages the App IO, provided for by the Pnrr. “The goal is to make PA services as simple as private individuals,” says CEO Giuseppe Virgone.

Data platform

The National Digital Data Platform, also created in 2022 by the public digital company PagoPA in the implementation of the Pnrr, will allow a full exchange of data between public administrations in a digital way. The main advantage for citizens is that it will be enough to provide their data – such as, for example, the ISEE, the degree or the address – only once. This will be possible thanks to the interoperability between the databases starting from those of the Revenue Agency, INPS and the Population Registry, with benefits on two fronts: on the one hand, the entities will exchange data safely without requesting them. , on the other hand, the citizen will not have to provide again information that the PA already possesses.

PagoPA and App IO

The public administration relaunch plan also includes a commitment to make the pagoPA platform and the IO app more widespread. On these platforms, in fact, the arrival of new public services is expected such as, for example, the possibility of immediately receiving – as provided for by an amendment just approved in the Recovery decree – the bonuses linked to specific purchases or services with the same ease and cashback mechanism. The purchase for the use of a possible bike bonus or a mothers bonus would immediately see the benefit credited. A tool also suitable for other evolutions, for example to allow expenses connected to deductions to end up directly in the pre-filled declaration, as happens today with drug receipts.

The numbers of PagoPA

Created in July 2019 with the aim of achieving a digital transformation in a public key, PagoPA is growing fast and will receive a new boost from the Pnrr. To date – as emerges from the first financial statement data – it has 200 employees; a total of 180 million payment transactions, for a value of 34 billion; 24 million downloads of the IO app, with nearly 55,000 services offered by over 6,500 organizations; an electronic payments platform, called Centro Stella, which allowed the handling of more than 4 million transactions a day during cashback and which will soon allow new services and synergies between public and private, such as the simplified disbursement of bonuses through over 3 thousand POS distributed throughout the country.