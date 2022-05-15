Sports

Pablo Aguilar could play against the Tigres in the Liguilla

The machine of Blue Cross received good news one day before facing the game of Second leg of the 2022 Clausura Liguilla quarterfinals on the MX League before the UANL Tigersthen they can already count on their defense Paul Aguilarwho was injured in the match against el Club America on Matchday 17 of the Regular Phase.

Aguilar could not play against Necaxa in the Repechage and missed the first leg against the felines in this Quarterfinal series, matches in which the Celestes conceded a couple of goals.

In addition to Pablo, the Cruz Azul cement workers will also have the Peruvian central defender, Luis Abram, who underwent surgery this past Thursday after suffering a strong kick to the face that ended up fracturing his nasal septum.



Despite the injury, Abram will be able to participate in the Vuelta match at the Volcán Universitario, wearing a protective mask.

The Cruz Azul Machine will visit the UANL Tigers this Sunday in the last match of the Liguilla Quarterfinals.

Los Cementeros need to win by a difference of 2 or more goals in order to advance to the Semifinals.

