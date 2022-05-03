Pablo Aguilar suffers a tear and will be out of the playoff against Necaxa

Cruz Azul will not be able to count on the Paraguayan defender for the duel he will hold against Rayos on Saturday at the Azteca

MEXICO — The central defender Paul Aguilar suffered a torn left leg and will be out for Saturday’s game against Necaxa. The good news for Blue Cross is that he would get his captain back Jesus Crownwho will already start training 100 percent from this Monday and could reappear in the Repechage.

Sources consulted by ESPN they assured that the Paraguayan Aguilar suffered a grade 1 tear in his left thigh the previous Saturday in the Clásico against America and his recovery is estimated between 15 and 20 days, with which he will lose the game against Necaxa in the Repechage and possibly the Quarterfinal instance, in case The Machine advances.

Besides, Crownwho has not played since March 12 against Cougarswhen he was first diagnosed with a bone edema in his right femur and weeks later with an injury to the patella and the patellar tendon of his right knee, he could return to the courts on Saturday against the Rays.

The goalkeeper and captain of La Maquina has already completed seven weeks of rehabilitation and from today he will be able to train alongside his teammates, assured the sources consulted by ESPN.

Pablo Aguilar was injured in the match against America. imago7

The 41-year-old goalkeeper was aiming to return for the previous Saturday’s Clásico against Americabut on Thursday he had synovial fluid and inflammation in his knee, for which the doctors removed it and it was decided that he would not play against the Eagles at the Azteca Stadium as a precaution.

Informants said that Crown He no longer has inflammation in the knee and will start training from Monday with full workloads, although he must pass the five practices of the week in good shape to be evaluated on Friday and, if he is 100 percent, it will be the decision of the coach Juan Reynoso if Chuy returns to the starting lineup or keeps Sebastián Jurado in goal.

Charly Rodríguez, on the right track

In the case of Carlos Rodriguez The recovery has been very remarkable, which is why since last week the orthopedic boot was removed from the 24-year-old driver. Charly is expected to start jogging this Monday and be evaluated by the end of the week once he completes his fourth of the original six-week deadline to return to play.

In case that Rodriguez continues to show signs of improvement, he could return for an eventual instance of the Semifinals, in case Blue Cross get there, although the doctors and the player himself have been cautious of the fissure in the fibula of the right leg, since the footballer and the club think about the second half of the year and an eventual call with the Mexican National Team for the Cup of the World of Qatar 2022.