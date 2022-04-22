Pablo Aguilar’s goal in Querétaro vs Cruz Azul of J15

The scoreboard moves on the field of the Corregidora Stadium in Querétaro, where the Gallos Blancos do the honors to the Celeste Machine of Cruz Azul, in a match that closes the actions corresponding to day 15 of the Clausura 2022 tournament in Liga MX.

The local team came to this match as penultimate in the standings, and they still keep alive the hopes of getting into the Playoffs of the Liguilla, but it will be essential not to give up points on this double date.

For its part, the cement team could get up to fourth position in the standings, if they add the three points tonight in Corregidora, and be able to reach the end of the tournament with the opportunity in hand to go directly to the final phase.

The person in charge of moving the nets in this match was the central defender Pablo Aguilar, after a shot at the second post, after a combing in the corner kick collection.

With this goal, the Machine team takes the lead in the match that ends on date 15, and approaches the Clausura 2022 Playoffs.