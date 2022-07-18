Pablo Escobar, his way of dressing and the absurd practices in his day to day life | Curiosities | Victoria Eugenia Henao | Colombia | Drug trafficking | Medellin Cartel | Narration | EC Stories | WORLD

The life of Pablo Escobar, who was the top leader of the Medellín Cartel, was full of eccentricities. Proof of this are the properties that she owned.

The best known are the Hacienda Napoles, which currently functions as a theme park; the Casa Rosada, in Miami, of which only the memory remains; and the Monaco building, demolished in 2019.

LOOK: Pablo Escobar: the horrific abortion to which he subjected the lover who he later ordered to be killed

In addition, in his day to day there were also vestiges of his particular tastes. his widow Maria Isabel Santos Caballerowho was previously known as Victoria Eugenia Henaohas revealed information about it both in his book “My life and my prison with Pablo Escobar” (2018) as on his Instagram.

According to her, his way of dressing “was simple”: he didn’t wear a tie, he wasn’t interested in designer clothes either, and if anything, he put on a corduroy jacket to look elegant.

This fabric called his attention so much that he did not stop using it even in the most extreme climates: “In the Magdalena River, with 40 degree heat, he would wear lamb pants and a shirt.”

In addition, he stated that the capo “always wanted to be in shirts everywhere, even in sports venues.”

And it is that those garments also kept their history: “He used the shirts that I sent to a seamstress in Medellín to make”. The fabric used was of a soft texture that he bought only at Éxito stores.

According to her, they were all the same and fulfilled an essential condition: “the first button of the shirt had to be 10 centimeters down from the collar”.

The woman, who has dedicated her life to training as an ontological coach, giving lectures and writing about her relationship with Pablo Escobaralso referred to the complexes of the drug trafficker and his way of dealing with them.

“He wore special shoes that he had made, they had a hidden heel 4 centimeters high”he confessed, adding that the only time he saw him angry was when his brother Carlos Arturo Henao Vallejo, who was murdered in 1989, teased him about it.

“The queens and models he dated were 20 centimeters taller than him”he claimed.

Finally, the capo also developed a preference for some fragrances. According to his wife’s accounts, three brands were on his favorite list.

He liked the aroma of the 1-liter white bottle of Old Spice and Pino Silvestre or Paco Rabanne lotions.