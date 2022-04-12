Pablo Iglesias says that Calvio and Montero believe that there will be no economic crisis due to Covid

File image of the former second vice president of the Government, Pablo Iglesias, and the economic vice president, Nadia Calvio.

EFE

The former vice president and former leader of Podemos Pablo Iglesias assures that the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, and the first vice president, Nadia Calvio, were convinced that there would not be a major economic crisis when the first debates about the scope of the pandemic took place.

He also concludes from his experience in government that the PSOE is a formation “very conjuncture” and that “it was very difficult to see beyond the next day”which meant that “correct” decisions were sometimes made late.

This is how he translates it in the book ‘Truths to the face. Memories of the Wild Years’, published by Navona and edited by the journalist Aitor Riveiro after various interviews, in which he narrates his experience and trajectory in active politics.

In a chapter dedicated to the unprecedented crisis that the Government had to face, the former vice president explains that since the first information about the coronavirus began to arrive it was “clear” that United We Can had “a greater concern than the socialist sector of the Government”, perhaps because they had already studied extensively the possibility of a major economic crisis.

In this way, he states that “very soon, since the virus “began to appear in Asia”, he proposed in a Council of Ministers the creating a “situational team” to foresee hypothetical scenarios, whether everything went well without the impact of the virus or other more adverse ones.

Those were times, as he explains, where the experts said that this health crisis that was beginning to be seen was not new and that the avian flu had left the systems more prepared.

Thus, his idea “was not taken into account” and regrets that this approach was treated with “disrespect” which, “seen with today’s eyes, seems even more than pertinent”. “But they always told me no. In this case, his only approach to reject the proposal was that what finally happened would never happen,” he asserts, according to Europa Press.

It also describes that there was another “harder” debate within the Government, when it is seen that the virus “was very serious” and that the confederal space put on the table the possibility of an “economic crash”, as well as the need for “neo-Keynesian” policies before a “change of cycle”.

At this point, he assures that the Minister of Inclusion, José Luis Escriv, I support them but her fellow socialists Mary Jess Montero (Treasury) and Nadia Calvio (Economics) were in other positions, convinced that there would not be a “major economic crisis”.

“Luckily, for both of them, the deliberations of the Council of Ministers are secret. I don’t know what would happen if it became known what they said there at that time.”. Then they had to swallow, one by one, each of his words,” he launches in the book.

State of alarm

And it is that Iglesias, as he also points out in other passages, came to the conclusion that the PSOE “had a hard time seeing beyond the next day” and is a formation “very conjunctured”, which can be planned for “weeks or months” but their problem is that they are not capable of “drawing plans” four or eight years ahead.

On the other hand, it emphasizes that United We Can were the first to speak of declaring the State of Alarm and that he came to tell the Chief Executive, Pedro Sanchez: “You know as well as I do that we’re going to have to do it. Coo, if we’re going to have to do it, we’re going to do it now.”

In this regard, it reveals that the president replied that measures that society did not understand were not adopted until the right time while he defended “let’s run a little more even if they accuse us of being alarmists”. “And maybe he was right (…). The decision did not have to be made by me, who could only state my opinion and recommend what could be done. The one who had to hit the button was him,” she deepens.

He then explains that in the Council of Ministers on March 14 there were “tensions” but everyone was aware that there was an unprecedented situation and they agreed on how to improve the measures proposed in the royal decree of the State of Alarm.

He also believes that the director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies of the Ministry of Health, Fernando Simón, is “an exemplary official, he was a selfless man” and believes that “they went too far with the public exposure to which they subjected him”.

Impunity in the “harassment”

On the other hand, churches denounces the “impunity” in the face of the prolonged “harassment” suffered by him and his family in the vicinity of his homeas well as on a vacation in Asturias, where they suffered constant insults, as well as the “dehumanization” of the extreme right. A behavior that had an “almost mafia” message: “Don’t get involved in politics; we’re going to come after you.”

In this regard, it has been shownarctic with the device that the Civil Guard made in its dayreaching a point where one of the “instigators” climbed on a wall of his house to record them, and that “he did not feel very safe” until the National Police and the escort services took care of these tasks.

In fact, he alleges that the colonel of the Armed Institute Diego Pérez de los Cobos, who was in charge of the Madrid Command, even sent agents to a supermarket near his house to ask for the recordings of the cameras before a hoax that he had gone without a mask “to see if he could hurt me.” “How to be calm with those controls!”, ditch.

In turn, he claims that the controversy over the 8M demonstration in March 2020 it was a very clear attempt to “overthrow the government through a “lawfare operation” (an Anglo-Saxon term that refers to a judicial war for political purposes).

“There was a turning point with a report riddled with lies, gross errors and hoaxes” that he again attributes to Pérez de los Cobos to mount a legal case against the then Government delegate in Madrid José Manuel Franco.