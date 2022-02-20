Pablo Larraín: “The mystery that surrounded Lady Di is seductive” – ​​Ramona

In the frames of Pablo Larraín’s cinema (Santiago de Chile, 45 years old) an icy wind always blows. It penetrates the spectator’s bones and soul, traverses the empty rooms of the White House in Jackie (2016), the brothels that Neruda’s Poet Laureate (2016) peeks into, the house where the pedophile priests reside of El club (2015), affects the relationships described in Ema (2019) or the electoral campaign shown in No (2012) and, of course, enters the funeral home of Post Mortem (2010) and the anti-Pinochetist activities of the protagonists of Tony Manero (2008). That coldness almost turns into ghosts the members of the British royal house, who appear as specters that demand homage to Diana of Wales, Lady Di, on a Christmas vacation. Those three days of terror and empowerment cement Spencer, Larraín’s new drama, which premieres next Friday, and where Kristen Stewart —by her choices, one of the most intelligent actresses of the moment— plays the princess who experienced divorce most notorious of the 20th century.

Larraín turns on the computer in a London hotel suite where he is facing the European promotion of his film. After the world premiere of the drama at the Venice festival, which was accompanied by good reviews, he acknowledges that the campaign “is being intense, but it’s going well.” Sitting on a sofa upholstered in a striped fabric, he begins the conversation: “Being here gives this film an extra edge. The British see it differently, obviously. I also think that they, who are very used to telling stories of societies that are not their own, find it interesting that someone from outside addresses issues that are very close to them. They ask me if the film is going to cause controversy. There are elements…perhaps dangerous”.

Spencer, a project born from the hand of Larraín —who commissioned Stephen Knight (Promesas de este, Peaky Blinders) the script—, was shot in Germany very quickly, “with only two or three shots per shot”, says the filmmaker. “I felt very comfortable,” he says. And with Stewart glued to the camera. “It was curious. The material, delicate, imposed him. I always felt that Kristen was unshakable, solid, very confident after a long preparation, and that gave the rest of the team confidence. When I told this in Venice, she replied: ‘No, I was terrified! But I saw you for sure and I held on to it.’ Anyway, we saw the same thing in the other, when we were scared.”

Lady Di arrives alone at Sandringham, the palace where the British royal family spends Christmas, and that the princess, who was born and raised a short distance from that estate, hated with all her might. The disembarkation of servants, cooks, banquet ingredients, dresses, and lackeys is portrayed as a military operation. A date is not specified (due to the age of Guillermo and Enrique, it could be 1992), but a sensation is: Lady Di is drowning in those quicksands and I make a drastic decision or she will be engulfed by unhappiness. In very few sequences is a group of people seen: most of every day Diana Spencer walks through rooms and halls as if she were starring in The Turn of the Screw, by Henry James.

The most fascinating thing about Lady Di, warns the filmmaker, is that millions of people felt enormous empathy for her, when few knew her and even fewer knew the hell in which her marriage with Charles of England melted. “After almost two years of research, I realized that the more information she had, the less she knew,” he reflects. “The mystery surrounding Diana is seductive. It is a paradox that increases interest the more incomprehensible it is. For the cinema, this is valuable: the spectators have a previous image of Diana and after seeing the film each one creates the version of her. Spencer becomes a private enjoyment in which the public contributes her autobiography. A wonderful interplay.” A fairy tale in reverse? “At least the traditional one is beaten. The narrative of meeting and marrying a Prince Charming doesn’t include the princess saying, ‘You know what? I can’t take it anymore and I’m leaving’. Diana takes her children and leaves. Only then will she be able to have her own identity.” That is why the film starts “with a brutal psychological crisis that goes through a state of panic, which turns into psychological terror and ends in a healing process.”

That is why Spencer remembers The Exorcist or The Devil’s Baby, the cinematographic terror of the seventies. “The space has a very relevant role, as in those works, and the family is so far away that it produces an inverse effect of being overwhelmed”, he analyzes. “The pressure that Diana endures is reminiscent of that of the protagonist of Possession, by Andrzej Zulawski. Panic is born of proximity, not distance. Let me point out that it is not a genre film, it is not The Shining. Here the character has an internal crisis that adds to what surrounds him: it is a fiction based on two forms of panic”.

A 1,200 year old structure

The structure that surrounds the princess is more than 1,200 years old “stuck in history and tradition”. And here Larraín’s cinema enters with a machete: “People from both the royal family and the servants enter and leave; the rituals remain, repeating themselves for centuries to the point of absurdity. And you can treat that absurdity in a reverential way, like the series The Crown, or take it to humor, like in Barry Lyndon, or from panic, which is what we try to do. As heard in Spencer: “No one is above tradition”, and in each generation there is a discordant element that collides with that slab: the Duke of Windsor, Lady Di, Enrique… “It is also a film about motherhood , and Diana warns her children: ‘In this place the past and the present are the same thing, and the future does not exist’, concludes the director. “Time in this microcosm is irrelevant. Someone like Anne Boleyn, beheaded 500 years earlier, has in some of its elements similarity to the reality of Diana. I have filmed almost a mythological exercise”.

Now Larraín is in his native country, he was attentive to the presidential elections that were held on November 21 and that resulted in the victory of Gabriel Boric. From London he announced: “Interesting times are coming, in the midst of a difficult process, although beautiful. That man has within him the hope of many. I have always voted, but for the first time I do so with joy and conviction. Finally, someone understands us, and I want to film that process.”