Pablo Larraín: the next film will conclude its biographical trilogy

Director Pablo Larraín with the latest films it has given space to the representation of powerful women in history, starting with Jackie Kennedy, played by Natalie Portman in Jackie, and now the Princess Diana with Kristen Stewart in his latest film Spencer. In an interview with Variety Larrain confided that the next film would be the last of this particular series of biopics, which will culminate in a trilogy.

“I don’t want to spend my entire life making this kind of film. I love them, but I think it’s nice to put an end to it ”.

Still unsure who the character being faced will be, when asked if it will be a woman or if he would be willing to focus on a man, Larraín says: “No, it will be a woman in heels.”

Discussions on the internet have flared up over the possibility that Larraín’s next biopic will portray the pop star Britney Spears, which has been at the center of guardianship abuse. But the Chilean director feels he’s not the right person to focus on Spears.

“I’m very curious,” he says of Spears as the subject of a biopic.