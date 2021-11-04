Pablo Larraín working on his third female biobic and no, it’s not about Britney Spears!

Pablo Larraín recently directed on the small screen Lisey’s story, series inspired by Stephen King’s novel of the same name

Pablo Larraín is a Chilean director, screenwriter and film producer, one of the most interesting authors in the panorama of the seventh art, but also world serial. The artist, who made his big screen debut with Leak, in 2006, is best known for works such as The club (2015), Tony Manero (2008), Neruda (2016) ed Ema (2019). In particular, during his career, the film-maker has always paid particular attention to the female figure with his creatures as can be perfectly highlighted in two of his biopics that have had particular prominence. We are referring to Jackie (2016) dedicated to the figure of Jackie Kennedy and the recent Spencer (2021) focused instead on Lady Diana Spencer, which premiered at the Venice International Film Festival.

Pablo Larraín, however, does not want to stop there and is intent on directing another biopic on a female figure, as reported in a recent interview for Variety. The author further explained that, despite his next project being a biopic, he said he wants to put a stone on it, despite the fact that he loves the genre. Unfortunately, however, we do not know what the figure painted by the director’s camera will be, but one, fortunately, we can already exclude it a priori, that is Britney Spears. Below you will find the reason in his own words.

How strange would it be to make a movie about someone like Britney Spears and who will play her? Herself? Would someone else play her, and then be on set watching herself played by another person? That operation, I think, is really weird. If it were a fictional version of her, it could be very interesting.

Pablo Larraín, in addition to the great success of Spencer (not yet when it arrives in Italian cinemas), is back on the small screen with Lisey’s story, miniseries by Apple inspired by the novel of the same name by Stephen King.

Read also Venezia 78 – Spencer: review of the film by Pablo Larraín