Pablo Larraín’s Lady Di comes to streaming: Spencer sets premiere on Amazon Prime Video

A drama limited to a weekend and with just a handful of characters. That’s all director Pablo Larraín needed for his second film in English, spencerhis look back at the days when Princess Diana decided to end her marriage to Prince Charles.

Premiering at the 2021 Venice Film Festival, the film garnered praise in particular for the angle from which it viewed its main character, as if she were the protagonist of a disturbing fable, and for the performance of American actress Kristen Stewart. , who for her version of Lady Di ended up achieving her first Oscar nomination.

After passing through local theaters last January, the film is now making its streaming debut in Latin America: today Prime Video confirmed that will be integrated into your catalog starting this Friday, July 1.

Larraín and Stewart in Venice in 2021. Photo. MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP

The same service has in its library post-mortem (2010), the third feature film by the filmmakerand with President and La pack, two series produced under the umbrella of his company, Fábula.

Meanwhile, today Larraín is focused on making his first film for a platform: Count, a satire for Netflix that tackles Augusto Pinochet as a 250-year-old vampire. Jaime Vadell and Gloria Münchmeyer embody the protagonists, and Alfredo Castro and Paula Luchsinger also act. Its launch is scheduled for 2023.