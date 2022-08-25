Pablo Longoria dismantles the Cristiano Ronaldo rumor

What’s next after this ad

For a few weeks now, a crazy rumor has been circulating the internet: what if OM got Cristiano Ronaldo back. A fantasy that has gained momentum in recent days. With the Portuguese looking to leave Manchester United and play in the Champions League, Marseille fans began to dream of a wonderful story. A story that would take the five-time Ballon d’Or to play the Champions League at the Vélodrome or find its historic rivalry with Messi on the side of PSG.

Obviously, this rumor, which came out of nowhere on social networks, has swelled in recent days, especially since former players have taken the opportunity to surf the wave a bit. In addition to Samir Nasri who explained that he dreamed of seeing a Cristiano Ronaldo – Alexis Sanchez duo at OM, Djibril Cissé also announced that he wanted to try to call the Real Madrid legend to convince him to pack his bags in France. In recent hours, even OM on its social networks has laughed at this situation. When Eric Bailly signed, the Marseille club even wrote “New recruit from Manchester United” obviously playing on the identity of the recruit and on the Manchester United club where Cristiano Ronaldo also plays. Add to that several fan accounts indicating that they saw Jorge Mendes, famous CR7 agent, on the side of Marignane and you get a rumor that explodes on the internet.

“Dreaming is a good thing for everyone. But it’s true that we have to be sincere”

But this rumor, which was starting to annoy a little internally, has just been denied at the microphone of beIN Sports by Marseille president Pablo Longoria. “It’s the world of social networks. It’s the fashion to try to make a buzz. We are a team that makes do with the means we have. Asking Cristiano Ronaldo at OM, with all due respect, is like asking if Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland or Darwin Nunez can come to OM. Dreaming is a good thing for everyone. But it’s true that we must be sincere with everyone. We have to play football with our means. We have a serious sporting project which consists of improving each season and being competitive. But above all to bring an economic balance and for me, that is the future of football.

This is clear and should put a definitive end to this nascent rumor. Because yes, if many were amused by this improbable story, especially when we know the economic context of OM and the colossal salary that Ronaldo receives at United, some supporters really believed in Marseille’s chances in this case. They will be able to console themselves by seeing Alexis Sanchez, Jonathan Clauss or Eric Bailly defend the Olympian colors in the Champions League.

