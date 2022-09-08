Pablo Longoria revives the debate around the Cristiano Ronaldo track – Sport.fr

Rumor surrounding Olympique de Marseille during the summer transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo will not land on the Canebière. Pablo Longoria definitely buried him.

On leaving this summer, Cristiano Ronaldo tried, in vain, to leave Manchester United in order to bounce back into a team qualified for the Champions League. After having suffered multiple refusals across Europe (Naples, Chelsea, PSG, Real Madrid, Atlético, Bayern Munich…), the Portuguese was sent to Olympique de Marseille. A rumor that Olympian supporters had fun before propelling it into the top of the news on social networks. A movement that Pablo Longoria calms with clear and limpid declarations which definitively bury this possible track.

” The Cristiano Ronaldo rumour? No, she was never in the pipes. We have a sports project where we use the money available to try to improve. You can’t build a team around a single player. Having salary differences in a locker room is never positive”said Pablo Longoria in an interview with the channel Canal+.