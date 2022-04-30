Sports

Pablo López breaks record of Dontrelle Willis in the Marlins | baseball 123

Photo of James James27 mins ago
0 22 2 minutes read

Frederlin Castro | @fr3djcd

The 2022 MLB season is almost three weeks old and no starting pitcher has been better than Pablo López. No Marlin has gotten off to a better start than him, either.

With a 0.39 ERA, Lopez has the lowest four-start ERA in franchise history, surpassing Dontrelle Willis, who opened the 2004 MLB season with a 0.71 ERA in his first four starts.

On Wednesday, Lopez pitched six innings in the Marlins’ win over the Washington Nationals. He only gave up three hits and one walk, and struck out six people mixing his entire arsenal. He only threw 84 pitches.

Three of Lopez’s strikeouts came on the changeup, a pitch that is causing hitters to swing and miss nearly 50 percent of the time this season. Two of his strikeouts came on his four-seam fastball, including one against star outfielder Juan Soto with two outs and a runner on first in the bottom of the third inning. His final swing came on a curveball, causing Nationals third baseman Maikel Franco to swing and miss in the bottom of the fifth.

The Venezuelan threw all three pitches at least 12 times and his accuracy made him particularly effective, getting 16 strikes, including two for strikeouts.

Lopez allowed two baserunners in a single inning only once, only allowing one player to reach second base and took out the last seven batters he faced after Washington outfielder Yadiel Hernandez gave him his biggest threat with a two-out double in the bottom of the fourth.

Source link

Photo of James James27 mins ago
0 22 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Summary of the match Necaxa vs Chivas (0-1). CL 2022

3 mins ago

Scandal in Ecuador Selection by Byron Castillo, dart in networks to Colombia and Chile | National teams

15 mins ago

Giovani dos Santos rejected by Inter Miami; train with america

39 mins ago

Héctor Vargas meets Alberth Elis again and the Bordeaux striker surprises him with a gift

51 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button