Pablo López breaks record of Dontrelle Willis in the Marlins | baseball 123

Frederlin Castro | @fr3djcd

The 2022 MLB season is almost three weeks old and no starting pitcher has been better than Pablo López. No Marlin has gotten off to a better start than him, either.

With a 0.39 ERA, Lopez has the lowest four-start ERA in franchise history, surpassing Dontrelle Willis, who opened the 2004 MLB season with a 0.71 ERA in his first four starts.

On Wednesday, Lopez pitched six innings in the Marlins’ win over the Washington Nationals. He only gave up three hits and one walk, and struck out six people mixing his entire arsenal. He only threw 84 pitches.

The Venezuelan Pablo Lopez yesterday achieved his third victory of the year with the Marlins, the right-hander worked 6.0 inn, 6 K’s, 0 runs to leave the ERA at 0.39.

Only 1 run is made in 23.1 innings of work (18.1 consecutive without runs), his Whip is 0.73.#makeltmiami pic.twitter.com/Z6SK7IhiFp – Anderson Vargas (@ander_beisbol) April 28, 2022

Three of Lopez’s strikeouts came on the changeup, a pitch that is causing hitters to swing and miss nearly 50 percent of the time this season. Two of his strikeouts came on his four-seam fastball, including one against star outfielder Juan Soto with two outs and a runner on first in the bottom of the third inning. His final swing came on a curveball, causing Nationals third baseman Maikel Franco to swing and miss in the bottom of the fifth.

The Venezuelan threw all three pitches at least 12 times and his accuracy made him particularly effective, getting 16 strikes, including two for strikeouts.

Venezuelans with best ERA in the first four starts of a season Pablo Lopez: 0.39 ERA (2022)

Johan Santana: 0.70 (2009)

Junior War: 0.82 (2018)

Felix Hernandez: 1.24 (2005)

Tony Armas Jr.: 1.44 (2004)

Jhoulys Chacin: 1.46 (2013)#MLB #makeitmiami – Roberth Pérez (@RoberthEperez17) April 28, 2022

Lopez allowed two baserunners in a single inning only once, only allowing one player to reach second base and took out the last seven batters he faced after Washington outfielder Yadiel Hernandez gave him his biggest threat with a two-out double in the bottom of the fourth.