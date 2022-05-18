Pablo Lyle and Ana Araujo: his wife reacts after it was revealed that he supposedly will not give her a divorce | Famous
Ana Araujo issued a forceful message after TVNotas magazine assured that paul lyle He doesn’t want to give her a divorce.
This Tuesday, May 17, the Mexican media highlighted on its printed and digital cover that the actor supposedly ” he refuses to give her a divorce his wife now that he’s with someone else”.
This was the reaction of Pablo Lyle’s wife to a new publication
The magazine, which is usually advertised on social networks as “TVNotas Tuesday” because it is the day its printed edition comes out, maintains that Ana Araujo allegedly maintains a romantic relationship with former soccer player Marc Crosas.
Now, after it became known that Lyle supposedly does not want to give him a divorce, Araujo issued a forceful position through his Instagram stories.
“Tuesday: let’s stop reading mamad…”, He wrote about a ‘selfie’ that he accompanied with the emoticon of the two hands that form a heart.
It is noteworthy that Araujo, 33, used part of the slogan with which TVNotas promotes its print edition at the beginning of his message.
In the installment of this Tuesday the 17th, the magazine also published some photos in which the actor’s wife is allegedly seen partying with the sports commentator with whom he allegedly has a romantic relationship.
The rumors of the alleged separation of Pablo Lyle and his wife
Since the beginning of May it has been speculated that the couple faces a serious crisis. According to ‘Gossip no like’, Ana Araujo made the decision to end the relationship in December 2021.
Supposedly, she would have started a sentimental relationship with sports analyst Marc Crosas, 34, since January of this year.
After making these details known, the artist’s wife, 35, posted a message on Instagram that she later deleted. In it, she talked about new beginnings, which raised more questions about her marriage.
“I have learned that start something even if you don’t feel 100% ready it’s better than waiting to ‘be ready’ and never doing it… Do we really not realize that time is passing? That this character that you are does have a final chapter,” it read at the beginning of the text.
Lyle and Araujo were married in 2014. On the night of this Tuesday the 17th, Univision Digital verified that neither he nor she follows each other on Instagram. It is not clear when they would have stopped doing so.