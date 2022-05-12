Pablo Lyle and his wife Ana Araujo are separated and she has a new romance? | Famous
Pablo Lyle and his wife, Ana Araujo, could have separated after eight years of marriage, according to some media reports. Allegedly, the entrepreneur is not only separated and about to divorce the actor, but she would also have started a new romantic relationship.
Despite the fact that Araujo has remained by Lyle’s side in the midst of his complex legal process, according to the “Gossip No Like” program, she made the decision to end the relationship in December 2021.
“Ana Araujo definitely abandoned her husband Pablo Lyle, she separates, leaves her man and leaves him at his worst moment. Ana Araujo and Pablo Lyle are separated and planning a confirmed divorce. The love is over, the accompaniment is over, ”Javier Cerani sentenced on May 9.
Ana and Pablo got married in December 2014, after two years of relationship and having welcomed their only son together, Mauro. At the time, she called the wedding “a dream.”
Pablo Lyle’s wife allegedly has a relationship with Marc Crosas
As reported in the program, Ana Araujo, 33, began a romantic relationship with sports analyst Marc Crosas, 34, since January of this year.
In a video published by the media, Ana and Marc are allegedly seen while enjoying a date in a club, which would have occurred at the beginning of March.
The hosts of the broadcast indicated that “the couple” attended one of the various concerts that Coldplay gave at the Foro Sol in Mexico City and that they were in Puerto Vallarta.
Ana Araujo launches a controversial message amid the rumors
Amid the rumors about her sentimental situation, Ana Araujo used her Instagram account to post a message about new beginnings, which generated more doubts about her marriage to Pablo Lyle.
“I’ve learned that starting something even if you don’t feel 100% ready is better than waiting to ‘be ready’ and never doing it… Do we really not realize that time is passing? That this character that you are does have a final chapter ”, reads the beginning of the text.
“When you have it clear, go for it! To that project, that relationship, that decision, that trip, to whatever you are postponing because you keep idealizing ‘the perfect moment’… When you take the leap guided by your heart there is no mistake,” Araujo also wrote.
To finish her writing, which she deleted shortly after, Lyle’s wife stated that when starting something new “everything begins to align”, so the “growth” will continue.