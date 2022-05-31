Pablo Lyle and the new situation that could complicate his legal case

The legal course that the case will take paul lyle is still uncertain. Throughout these months, the trial for involuntary manslaughter facing the actor has been postponed several times. However, weeks ago the actor’s lawyers asked the judge handling the case, Diana Vizcaino, that his client be released from the geolocator that was placed on him to monitor his movements, as well as free him from paying the renewal of his bail for 50 thousand dollars. Such requests were rejected, and the interpreter was even taken to the Miami correctional facility for a few hours while he covered the requested amount, which he abandoned as soon as he paid the due payment that allows him to continue on probation. Now, Lyle is said to be going through a complex situation as a result of his immigration status, which prevents him from working in the United States.

The day that Pablo was involved in the road altercation with the man of Cuban origin, Juan Ricardo Hernández, the actor had a tourist visa, so since the beginning of his process the document had to be renewed. According to information from TV and novels, This procedure is carried out by specifying the legal situation of Lyle, who is not allowed to work in that country.. But everything seems to have taken a different turn, after a publication recently ensured that the protagonist of Mirreyes Vs Godinez He had allegedly been caught working near his home, something that until now is not allowed. None of his lawyers have referred to this situation addressed by the aforementioned publication, although it is said that they recently applied for a change of visa status and permission for him to work.

Since the beginning of his trial, Pablo has had to face a complicated economic situation, which his lawyers have previously expressed. Only last April 7, the interpreter paid 50 thousand dollars to recover his parole, for which he left the correctional facility at dawn on April 8. “We are in negotiations with the Hernández family’s civil lawyer, as well as in the Prosecutor’s office and in all negotiations, at least in the civil field, money means a lot and money, the $50,000 bail that was imposed on Mr. Lyle, it would have to be part of this civil negotiation, every dollar counts because he has not worked for 3 years, ”explained his legal defender, statements taken up by the television program windowing.

As published by TV and novelsthe supposed job in which Lyle performed, and of which they assure there are images, could make your situation worse. In addition to this, you would have to prove your income to the authorities, paying the corresponding taxes.. This makes sense, because according to US law, a state case cannot be linked to a work permit, which is issued at the Federal level.

The new court date

Since Pablo Lyle’s legal process began, several situations have led to the interpreter’s trial being postponed, one of them being the Covid-19 pandemic, a situation that led to the closure of the Courts in the United States. Recently, his lawyers also requested extra time from Judge Vizcaíno arguing that the defense of the deceased, Juan Ricardo Hernández, has hindered the case by not presenting the statements of the witnesses that he promised, according to the report of windowing. For this reason, July 5 was given as a tentative date, the day on which this case is estimated to have a definitive closure.

