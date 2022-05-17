Pablo Lyle apparently will not divorce Ana Araujo, although she has a new courtship

Two years ago, paul lyle Due to a fit of rage, he lost his artistic career – and apparently now his marriage – since the actor killed a person in a car fight in Miami, Florida, which is why he is currently under house arrest without the possibility of working.

And apparently, the tragedies for the actor continue since recently in multiple media some photographs were leaked where his wife Ana Araujo is captured in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, with what would be her new partner, Marc Crosas, sports commentator and former soccer player, so it began to be rumored that the marriage was going to divorce.

Given this, the magazine TV Notas, questioned a source close to the marriage about the relationship they currently have and who confirmed that Pablo Lyle initially understood his situation and asked the influencer to rebuild his life and bring his parents forward. children, Arantza, 12 years old, the result of a past relationship and Mauro, seven years old, whom he procreated with Lyle.

For this reason, Ana Araujo did not see any impediment in starting to go out with Marc Crosas. However, the possibility that the beautiful cook will divorce Lyle fell apart, due to a legal issue.

“Pablo had a radical change, because he told his lawyers everything and they told him that he had done something stupid, that it was not convenient for him to separate in full trial, since when this comes, they need to show him as a family man who only reacted to protect them”, recounted the source.

What happens in the marriage of Pablo Lyle and Ana Araujo?

Just as the source claimed that love was not enough between Pablo Lyle and Ana Araujo to withstand the harsh legal situation in which the marriage finds itself

“Before his arrest, Pablo’s career was on the rise and they were doing well, both emotionally and financially, but since then it has been more than two years since Pablo has been under house arrest and the emotional wear and tear that both have had, because it ended up taking them to the limit and, obviously, unfortunately, it already killed their marriage “.