Pablo Lyle case: Judge again postpones the trial date of the Televisa actor

Miami, United States.- a judge of Miami He agreed this Thursday to postpone the trial of the Mexican actor again paul lyle, accused of homicide after a fight that occurred just over 3 years ago. In a hearing that lasted less than 5 minutes, the judge Diana Vizcaino set a new date to analyze the status of the case, July 8, 2022.

However, he did not set a new date for the start of the trial, as he had done on previous occasions when he decided to postpone it. Both prosecutors and Lyle’s defense said they needed more time to testify from two key witnesses. Philip ReizensteinLyle’s lawyer, explained that he had yet to question two relatives of the victim, Juan Ricardo Hernandez and that until now “they have done everything possible” to avoid testifying before their lawyers.

“It seems that both parties have agreed to a joint postponement in this matter, which is granted,” said the judge after listening to the parties involved. For his part, Pablo connected via Zoom to this day’s hearing, but did not make any statement about it, since his legal defense and his prosecution were the ones who requested more time from the judge

This would be the eighth postponement of the trial since the judicial process began in April 2019after at the end of March of the same year the artist from Televisa was involved in a traffic incident when his brother-in-law’s car Lucas Delfino crossed paths with that of Juan Ricardo Hernández, a 63-year-old Cuban man, who later died of a brain injury.

Pablo Lyle during one of his hearings

Pablo, who got out of the car and punched the deceased in the face, has said that he acted in self-defense because he was afraid that the Cuban would attack him with a gun. Assertions, which were discarded by another judge and by a higher court, which returned the case to the Miami court to go to trial.

