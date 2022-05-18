Pablo Lyle denied the divorce to Ana Araujo who would already be in a new relationship

It was speculated that Pablo Lyle faces various difficulties in his marriage IG: @anaaraujof, Pablo Lyle. EFE/ Giorgio Viera/File

paul lyle was in the eye of the hurricane due to the involuntary murder of a man in Miami, Florida on March 31, 2019which has led to various lawsuits since then.

After a couple of years under house arrest, the 35-year-old actor is still experiencing the aftermath of making a bad decision, as he has not only been in emotional and financial trouble, but recently it was rumored about the end of his marriage with Ana Araujo, who was involved in various speculations of finding himself in a new relationship with a former soccer player.

So, an acquaintance of the Mexican actor confessed to the magazine TVNoteswhat Pablo in a moment of desperation would have asked Ana to rebuild her life together with her children, since he did not want that “because of his fault” she would have to continue living this terrible situation. However, initially what would be Lyle’s partner, she denied wanting to leave him, despite all the circumstances.

According to the statements in the magazine, the protagonist of the film Mirreyes vs. Godinezbegan to treat his wife unfairly, so she finally decided to focus on herself as well as her children.

According to statements, Ana Araujo will be requesting a divorce from the actor (Photo: Ana Araujo’s Instagram)

So, Ana met a person with whom she would have fallen in love, a situation that displeased the actor, since according to his lawyers such a separation would look very bad before the judge, since his defense argument was to overcome as a man who he protected his family and if their relationship ended, this argument is no longer valid.

Given this, Araujo sought to do things right and filed for divorce paul lyleso that the actor quickly refusedas he stressed that if his relationship ended, all people would attack her (Ana) for abandoning him in the most difficult moments of his life.

In addition, Ana Araujo expressed through her social networks that today she is rebuilding her life, but she has not mentioned anything about the new relationship she has.since, according to the interviewee in TV Notes, Ana is only waiting to obtain a final divorce to make her romance public, even, she would have already entered the necessary documentation to begin the legal procedure.

Undoubtedly, paul lyle He is in the midst of one of the most unfortunate moments in his life, even without confirming the previous statements, it is clear that the actor is not having a good time, since his court process continues with various complications.

The actor married Ana Araujo in 2014 @anaaraujoof / Instagram

It should be noted that the actor requested that the bail what had was not renewedto remove the electronic monitoring and that no more payments be required, however, in the short hearing that was held on April 7, it was denied Your request.

As reported by the agency EFEThe judge Diana Vizcaino via Zoom dismissed actor’s request and determined that the new bail to be paid is USD 45 thousand to maintain his probation. Likewise, he confirmed that Lyle will remain under surveillancenamely, the conditions were not modified.

In addition to this, as reported by the news Telemundo 51the actor had to remain in the custody of the authorities until he made the payment of the new bail, since the previous one expired on April 8.

