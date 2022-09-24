Pablo Lyle: the death for which the Mexican actor faces a murder trial in Miami

Drafting

image source, Miami Dade Police Caption, Lyle has remained in Miami awaiting trial and without the possibility of returning to Mexico.

This Friday began in Miami the trial against the Mexican actor Pablo Lyle, who is accused of involuntary manslaughter.

The case goes back three years, when the actor ownNo a punch during a traffic altercation to a 63-year-old man, who died days later from head trauma.

The trial, which was delayed by the pandemic, is expected to last about five days and there will be a deliberation when the six-person jury has heard from all sides.

the actor of 3two years and a native of Mazatlan could face up to 15 years in prison if found guilty.

The facts

On March 31, 2019, Pablo Lyle finished a 10-day vacation in Miami and was heading to the airport with his family in a car driven by his brother in law, Miami-based architect Lucas Delfino.

Parallel, Juan Ricardo Hernandeza 63-year-old Cuban, was driving his vehicle along the same avenue in North Miami when Delfino apparently took a wrong exit and blocked his way, getting into his lane and leaving his car in front of him.

Taking advantage of a red light, Hernandez got out of his vehicle and went to rebuke Delfino. He got out of the car to argue with Hernandez, but his vehicle began to roll toward the intersection of the street, so he ran to get back in to stop him.

Hernandez then walked back to his car, but Pablo Lyle, who was co-driver with Delfino, got out of the car and ran to where the man was. He punched her in the face and returned to his car. Hernandez fell to the floor and the car driven by Delfino continued on its way.

Four days after the incident, Hernandez died in a hospital from head trauma.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The actor is recognized for his participation in telenovelas such as “Zip Code” or “My Adorable Curse.”

Tests

The strongest evidence is videocaptured by a security camera at a gas station located in front of the traffic light where the events occurred.

All the action is clearly visible in the video and thus it is possible to describe in detail the chronology of the incident.

In addition, the prosecution has cited a witness who was inside his car at the same intersection. She has said that she saw Pablo Lyle “running with aggression and clenched fists.” The witness stated that Lyle hit Hernandez after he “raised his hands to protect himself from him and yelled in Spanish ‘No, no, please don’t hit me'”.

The defense, for its part, has alleged certain inconsistencies in the witness’s account.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Pablo Lyle in Mexico days after the incident and before he had to return to Miami to face justice.

The actor’s defense

According to the arrest record, Lyle stated that Hernández raised his hands when he approached him, so his reaction was due to the fact that “he believed that the victim was going to attack him first” and acted in self-defense.

During the actor’s first intervention in the trial, he stated that when he was in the car he heard a loud bang on the window of the vehicle and Hernández shouting insults: “Are you crazy, are you an idiot, stupid?”, so that everyone in the car jumped in surprise, “it was something unexpected” and he was “really scared”.

He recounted how the situation worsened when Delfino got out of the car. That is why he also tried to get out to “avoid or do something because my family was there”, but the car began to roll towards the intersection. He recounted, his voice cracking, how he tried to stop the car unsuccessfully in panic and thinking “I was going to lose my family.”

The main argument of the defense has been that the actor defended himself instinctively and protected his family what he considered a violent attack.

The Prosecutor’s Office argued, for its part, that Lyle is a “violent individual who brutally beat and killed a 63-year-old man,” as shown, according to the prosecution, in the security video.

The actor has been under house arrest in Miami since the incident.

The verdict in this trial will depend, in part, on whether or not it is proven whether there was fraud in the action of the renowned actor.