Pablo Lyle went to work in a cafeteria and did not comply with house arrest

They reveal that Pablo Lyle did not comply with house arrest in Miami and it is that it was announced that the actor left the apartment where he lives, to work in a cafeteria as a waiter.



Let us remember that Lyle, by order of the judge, is prohibited from working in Mexico and the United States, since he faces a murder trial, which began in 2020 after, in 2019, he beat a 60-year-old Cuban man, who died four days later. in a hospital.

Pablo wears a GPS shackle to be monitored by the authorities and even so he managed to ‘evade’ the law and start as a coffee grower to earn a little money. This information was released by the hosts of the program of YouTube ‘Gossip No Like’ shared a couple of videos where Pablo is seen talk to the owners of the cafeteria where he was employed.

Javier Ceriani went to a place called ‘Bondi Café’, a business owned by several Argentines, to talk with them and confirm what people were saying, that Lyle was secretly employed and had even been given permission to sleep in the establishment some days.

“Pablito was working for a while… I think coffee works better for me,” one of the employees pointed out to the driver.

Ceriani asked him if the actor didn’t hit his head on the ceiling because of his height: “As your height… he’s not that tall either, on television he exaggerates so much.”

The business is located in Miami and has a very peculiar style, where drinks and food are prepared in an adapted school bus, but very cute. Pablo showed the love he had for his family, because even though he was denied permission to work, he did it secretly to bring resources to his home, regardless of the consequences.

According to the drivers, Pablo Lyle would have received financial support in exchange for providing his services, in addition to being allowed to stay on the site for some time, after he separated from his wife.

