Pablo Lyle: what is the new complication facing the actor accused of murder

Pablo Lyle faces new problems for allegedly having been caught working in a cafeteria (Photo: Getty Images)

After paul lyle was supposedly seen working in a coffee shopto of Miamihis legal situation would become even more complicated, since not allowed work in the United States, so they would not be paying their respective taxesreported the magazine TV and novels.

Pablo Lyle was accused of unintentionally kill to a man in Miami on March 31, 2019, which is why until now he is under house arrest and without the possibility of working, since he had a tourist visa.

However, a few days ago he would have been caught working in a cafeteria, even the owners of the premises would have allegedly confirmed that they had allowed the actor to be there for a few days contributing to his economy, because for more than two years he has not been able to work.

As reported by the magazine TV and novelsif it is verified that Pablo is indeed working even though he is not allowed to, his case would be complicated and, furthermore, it could be sanctionedI’d have to prove your income and pay their taxes.

The actor’s trial has continued to be postponed since 2019, which has complicated his economic situation because he cannot leave the country and has a tourist visa (Photo: EFE)

The defense of the protagonist Mirreyes vs Godinez already requested a change of visa for the histrion or a work permitbecause with the tourist visa you are not allowed to work.

This situation could face a limitation of your GPS and cancellation of the April exchange conditions, reported TV and novelsbecause the actor was allowed change of address since he used to live with his wife’s family, and he would have been assigned an arrival time of 8:00 p.m.

But that would not be the only problem Lyle would be affected by; he recently he would have divorced Ana Araujowith whom she had two children, and this would also affect her economy, since she supported him with some expenses.

And it is that according to the magazine TVNotesAna would have asked her husband for a divorce since she has a new romanceeven, would have already started with the procedures, but the actor would have refused the separation so that the criticism would not affect them.

Although Araujo has not made his divorce public, he did state on social networks that he is looking to rebuild his life (Photo: Instagram/@anaaraujof)

Supposedly, if the couple does divorce, the lawyers would have to modify their defense arguments, since they had assured that their client was a family Guyin addition to the fact that it did not represent a risk to American society, and that is why it would no longer have to comply with a house arrest.

On April 7, Pablo and his legal team requested that the bond was not renewed and that the electronic monitoring be removed, in this way no more payments would be required; however, his request was denied.

Although Pablo’s lawyer, Philip Reizensteinpointed out that the behavior of his client has been good and shows that no risk of escapethe Prosecutor’s Office determined that the circumstances in which Lyle was detained persist, the agency reported EFE.

Lyle’s defense would have requested that his visa cease to be a tourist so that he could work, but he still would not have an answer (Photo: Instagram/ @pablolyle)

Because the judge Diana Vizcaino dismissed the actor’s request, determined that the new bail would be a little more than USD 45 thousand to maintain his probation, but Lyle could not make the payment, so he was detained and handcuffed for a few hours until his defense deposited the amount imposed.

It was surprising that despite the fact that one of the main arguments that had been given in defense of the protagonist of lying heart had been that he was in a very bad economic situation, yes he managed to raise the money to maintain his parole.

Pablo Lyle is currently waiting for his trial to arrive for allegedly having murdered Juan Ricardo Hernandeza 63-year-old Cuban man, for giving him a Hit on the facecause him to collapse and died of a brain injury four days after the attack.

