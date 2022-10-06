News

Pablo Lyle: who is the Mexican actor and why his murder trial in Miami has sparked so much interest

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

Pablo Lyle in an image from 2019.

Pablo Lyle’s career was in full swing. He was the handsome boy of Mexican soap operas, the “new heartthrob.”

But everything was cut short one day in March 2019, when during a traffic altercation in the city of Miami, Florida, he punched Juan Ricardo Hernández, a man of Cuban origin who died days later due to trauma to the head.

This Tuesday a Miami jury found Lyle guilty of manslaughter for the death of the 63-year-old man. The jury did not believe that he acted in self-defense because he feared for the welfare of his family, as the defense alleged.

The 35-year-old actor could face up to 15 years in prison.

