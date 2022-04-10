Sports

Pablo, Marlins win pitching duel in SF

SAN FRANCISCO — Jesús Sánchez broke the tie with a single in the seventh inning and the Miami Marlins held on just to beat the Giants 2-1 on Saturday, despite a great debut by starter Carlos Rodón with San Francisco. .

The star lefty struck out 12 and gave up one run in five innings. His number of strikeouts was the most by a Giants pitcher through at least five innings since 1974.

Rodón, who signed a two-year deal with San Francisco in March after spending the past seven seasons with the Chicago White Sox, had 24 swinging strikes.

It’s the fourth-most of its kind by a five-inning starter since 2008, when he started keeping the record.

Rodón also made a good defensive play in the fourth inning, fielding a slow grounder by Miguel Rojas and throwing to first.

But the win went to Steven Okert (1-0), who struck out all four of his opponents. Anthony Bender earned the save after allowing a single leading off the ninth.

For the Marlins, Cuban Jorge Soler 2-0. The Venezuelans Jesús Aguilar 4-0, Avisaíl García 4-0, Rojas 4-1. The Dominican Sánchez 4-1 with an RBI.

For the Giants, Venezuelans Wilmer Flores 4-1, Thairo Estrada 2-1 with a run scored.

