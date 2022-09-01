Pablo Milanés joins a manifesto that demands profound changes and freedoms in Cuba

Cuban singer-songwriter Pablo Milanéswho for decades has been one of the figures of Cuban culture most critical of the political situation on the island, signed on Wednesday the “Manifesto of Cuban civil society” made public this week and signed by 110 Cuban intellectuals, artists and professionals from the island and the world.

Milanés explained on his social networks that he added his signature to the document, addressed “to all those who fight for freedoms and social and economic change in Cuba.”because it supports “what this Manifesto essentially demands of the Cuban Government, because I think that, as I have been expressing in my latest public statements, their approaches meet the presuppositions of what could be a Front without parties, without tendencies, without old and new quarrels, which only lead to disunity and to the incoherence of future achievements that will only be achieved with the unity of all Cubans”.

He also called on those who do not know the text or read it “reluctantly, to read it in depth and appreciate only the essential idea that our country needs —with the union of all— to give way to new voices and new ways of thinking, which demand new laws, new freedoms, new active participation within the current society, which would lead us to a dialogue of peace and a future reachablegiven the appalling conditions in which this town finds itself, with no apparent way out”.

Milanés concluded by wishing that the call “promotes changes within a spirit of sovereignty, inclusion and respect for human beings, their dignity and most basic aspirations. Whether from Miami, Paris, Havana, etc., without prejudice and without political conditioning ideological of any kind to achieve what we all seek by different paths”.

The “Manifesto of Cuban civil society” was signed, among others, by the musicians Willy Chirino and Paquito D’Rivera; the writers Manuel Díaz Martínez, Felipe Lázaro, Amir Valle, Francis Sánchez, Ghabriel Pérez, Ángel Santiesteban and Rafael Vilches; the filmmaker Iván Acosta; the activists Manuel Cuesta Morúa and Elena Larrinaga, from the Council for the Democratic Transition in Cuba and the Cuban Women’s Network, respectively; and journalists from DIARIO DE CUBA Osmel Ramírez Álvarez, Jorge Enrique Rodríguez and Boris González Arenas.

Its text warns that “the country’s alarming situation has been the result of governance based, on the one hand, on a business centralization of the State (…), and on the other, of the systematic coercion of essential rights”.

Hence the signatories demonstrate “in favor of profound and urgent changes that will lead the country out of an unprecedented crisis and avoid a confrontation between Cubans with tragic consequences”.

“All convictions and prosecutions of citizens for practicing or defending these and other fundamental rights of human beings must be dismissedand those who have suffered, released, in particular all those whose only sin was having publicly expressed their desires and dreams of a better Cuba,” they demand.

“Public protests are not avoided with disproportionate measures of violence and oversized sentencesbut taking steps that allow citizens to freely develop their artistic and productive activity”, they underline.

“It is necessary to have faith in the Cuban people, and once those who are unjustly imprisoned are releasedand with the manifest willingness to allow public forums among Cubans without distinction of race, gender, religion, sexual orientation, and political and philosophical ideas, to reach a national consensus on the future of our country, no one should fear massive protests, because a miraculous light will have been lit in the collective consciousness that has a name: hope”finalizes the document, open to accessions.

Those interested in adding their rubric can send their name, place of residence and profession with their adhesion to the email [email protected]