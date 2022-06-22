Pablo Milanés sings in Havana under State Security surveillance

Since 1976, Rose listen to Pablo Milanes. While she sings, this malagueña sighs, brings her hands to her face and returns them wet to her clothes. Due to work commitments, she will stay for two months. in Cubabut he says that when he found out that Pablo would pass through Havana on his tour light daysadvanced the date of the ticket and managed everything to be on the Island on concert day.

Minutes before 9:00 p.m. thousands of people who were in the Coliseum of the Sports City they made mock ovations waiting for the troubadour, who hadn’t finished leaving. The “ahhh” and applause jumped and, when you looked at the stage, false alarm.

Pablo Milanés is a bulwark of Cuban culture, but it has become a luxury to have him on the Island. Many fear that this may have been his last concert on his land, due to his age (79 years) and the health problems he suffers. Therefore, when cultural institutions tried to hijack the event by confining it to the Sala Avellaneda of the National Theater —with a capacity for 2,254 people— and reserving the largest number of tickets for “organizations”, social networks exploded.

In the end, the Government not only had to sell most of the tickets to the populationalso had to change the location to the Sports City Coliseum, which can receive some 15,000 people.

Before 5:00 pm on Tuesday, the spectators were already arriving at the Colosseum. The “welcome” was in charge of the Police, who checked each citizen and he passed metal detectors insistently, as if each one were a possible terrorist.

In addition to this “filter”, The State Security agents were there, dressed in civilian clothes and scattered throughout the concert venue. hours before the event, the political police had called in independent journalists to warn them to keep quiet, as they would be watched.

At exactly 9:00 pm the lights went out and the screams of spectators of all ages grew louder. The space was illuminated by cell phone flashlights and, seconds later, appeared on stage, between red lights, Pablo Milanés together with the pianist Miguel Núñez and the cellist Caridad R. Varona.

After breaking with “The brief space in which you are not”, the singer-songwriter thanked the Cuban publicwhich he called his “best audience”.

Pablo Milanés sings to the love and loneliness that this land lives, to the friends who leave at a time of exodus where we all lack a close friend. In the repertoire was the song “Original Sin”, in defense of love regardless of sexual orientation.

The Ddeployment of agents throughout the Sports City Coliseum it was in vain. There were no cries of “Freedom”, no slogansalthough several songs by Pablo Milanés were a reflection of some of the current problems of the Cubans.

Already, at the end, I felt a spray of salbutamol shake nearby. The shortness of breath of an asthmatic spectator was the same of many before the poetry of the troubadour who said goodbye with “Love me as I am”.