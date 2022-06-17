Pablo Milanés will sing for everyone: at the Ciudad Deportiva!

Photo: Daniel Cáceres

Text: Hugo Leon

After the popular demand of thousands of Cubans who could not buy tickets for the long-awaited Pablo Milanés concert at the National Theater, the Cuban singer-songwriter announced today that he will perform for the general public and will do so at the Ciudad Deportiva on June 21. At 8:30 p.m.

According to a publication by the Cuban Institute of Music on Facebook, the authorities organizing the concert and Pablo Milanés’ team took into account the requests of those who have expressed interest in participating in the show.

Tickets sold at the National Theater of Cuba remain valid. People who wish to return them can do so at the box office of the theater itself and will receive the corresponding amount, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, tickets for the concert at the Ciudad Deportiva will be sold at the National Theater of Cuba, this Saturday, June 18, starting at 1 p.m., and access to the Ciudad Deportiva will begin at 6:00 p.m. on June 21. of June.

Días de Luz, a tour carried out by the artist through theaters in Spain and the United States, would have the Sala Avellaneda of the National Theater of Cuba as one of its special moments, and the place, with more than two thousand capacities, seemed small to receive all those who wanted to hear Pablo sing.

The sale of tickets took place on Wednesday the 15th at the box office of the theater itself, however, despite the fact that there were people waiting since dawn, very few tickets were sold to the population, those present there denounced.

Messages began to be published on social networks questioning the minuscule number of tickets sold, with the excuse that the rest were given to organizations.

Nereida López Labrada, director of the National Theater, acknowledged to those present that they knew that this type of situation would occur, being an artist as loved by Cubans as Pablo.

The claims flooded social networks and even journalists from state media showed their discontent with what happened.

In response to the concerns of those who wanted to see Pablo, the change was made to the facility announced today as the new venue for the concert. The consideration that this is a concert for the people, who deserves to enjoy the work of a great artist, has prevailed, says the publication of the Cuban Institute of Music.