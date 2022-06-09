Pablo Montero denied having left without paying what he ate in a restaurant

The singer Pablo Montero denied the rumors that were generated about leaving a restaurant without having paid the bill. In addition, as revealed by TV Notas, he would have coordinated with his driver to wait for him outside the facilities to be able to flee without canceling what was consumed.

Gustavo Adolfo Infante expressed that the Mexican gave him his version of the events about what happened that night, where he was accused in several media outlets for allegedly leaving a fast food business and leaving the account pending.

Infante dedicated himself to reading some messages that he had with the also actor where he said that Montero had a meeting with approximately 15 people, and apparently they were all waiting for him alone to pay for everything they consumed. For this reason, he clarified that he canceled what he ate in the place, and the rest would have been pending.

“The restaurant thing, I went for a while with a group of 15 people and they wanted to put the bill on meand I told them: ‘I pay for what I consumed, not the account of 15 people, they are wrong,’ the Mexican regional music singer reportedly told Infante.

In turn, he explained that his acquaintances wanted to take advantage of him for being a recognized person in the world of entertainment. That would be why everyone here wished they hadn’t canceled his part.

“Because I am a public person, they go after me. Why do I have to be paying the bill for all those people?“, he had told Gustavo Adolfo.

Nevertheless, TV Notas magazine had pointed out that he was only accompanied by four other acquaintances. Presumably he asked his driver to go to an ATM to withdraw money and thus cancel the account, but he would not have had the full amount of money, and that is why rumors arose that he wanted to run away without paying anything.

As if that were not enough, these serious accusations that the Mexican was in charge of denying, they join the accusations that they have been making in recent days about arriving after drinks to the recordings of the series ‘The Last King’.

He is also accused of allegedly attending a party under the influence of alcohol without being invited.

