Pablo Montero, in tears: this is how he received criticism for playing Vicente Fernández in a bioseries | Celebs from Mexico | nnda nnlt | FAME

Vicente Fernández was one of the most important artists in the history of Mexico, not only in music, where he recently won a Latin Grammy, but also in film, for which a bioseries is being made in honor of “Chente”.

MORE INFORMATION: The season of “The Last King” by Vicente Fernández would be in danger

The series, titled “The last king”, is directed by Juan Osorio and starring the young actor Paul Montero. However, a controversy affects the filming and premiere of the production.

And it is that a few days ago it was announced that the bioseries did not have the authorization of the Fernández family, being rejected by Cuquita Abarca, the widow of Charro de Huentitán.

MORE INFORMATION: All the details of “The Last King 2″, the new season of the series by Vicente Fernández

THE CONTROVERSY OVER “THE LAST KING”

The wave of criticism after Cuquita’s expressions, where she lashed out at the members and threatened the production with legal measures, has had an impact on the cast, mainly on Pablo Montero.

“Today Pablo was with tears on his face, because it hurt him a lot, because he felt very sad with that qualification of his person”, indicated Juan Osorio.

According to the director, the actor does not deserve the attacks, because he is just an actor doing his job in a project that caught his attention.

MORE INFORMATION: Vicente Fernández and the presenter of the 2022 Grammy Awards who did not know that the singer had died

“The only thing left for you is to show your work, your talent and see the tribute you are paying to Don Vicente and that you have to do it very well, for me a person who wears a charro suit and who looks good in a suit charro and stand in front of a palenque to sing, not just anyone”, highlighted Osorio.

The director even supported the interpretation of Paul Monteroremembering that the artist spent a lot of time living with Cuquita and Vicente Fernández.

MORE INFORMATION: ‘Donkey’ Van Rankin and the time Juan Osorio fired him from a telenovela because of Alejandro Fernández’s ‘fault’

“He said that he would get between the two of them to fall asleep and go to bed, (today) I was very sad, I was crying and I said ‘Pablo, that’s how life goes, one has to get ahead, they are going to see the chapter and they will admire each other‘” confessed the producer.

So far, the future of the bioseries, which should premiere a second season soon, is uncertain, because if the legal measures imposed by Chente’s widow prosper, it would simply be canceled.