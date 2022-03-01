Pablo Montero talks about his new character

Getty Images Pablo Montero happy to be Vicente Fernández

Actor Pablo Montero is at the peak of his career, arriving on the small screen to play Mexican singer Vicente Fernández in the new production “The Last King: The Son of the People.”

“The Last King: The Son of the People” will be the story not authorized by the Fernández family, which will be released next Monday, March 14 at 8:30 p.m. on Canal de las Estrellas.

After the revelation of the video advance, now his first official images come out where Pablo Montero can be seen as the “Charro de Huentitán” and social network users have not ceased to be surprised by the resemblance.

TVyNovelas magazine was able to talk with the multifaceted artist who spoke about his physical changes, since respect for Vicente Fernández is his priority and he wants to convey the essence of the singer.

“It is the dream of my life, the character that I always wanted to play and that will mean a before and after in my career. As I was so close to Don Vicente, I knew him perfectly, that’s why I let my hair grow, I left my sideburns and my mustache to look as similar as possible. We did not want to make a caricature, so we focused on visually not being a shock to the viewer,” Montero told TVyNovelas.

In the new preview you can already see how the personification of Montero is with respect to the deceased singer. In the audiovisual material, Montero recounts a few words in the first person that gives an appetizer of the untold story of the eternal ranchera music singer.

“Life is not easy, it’s beautiful as a kid, but mine was also redurance, that’s the law of the mountain, discover your gift and gird yourself to be a king and then your children play, you give everything for them” are the words he says Montero personifying the “Charro de Huentitán”.

Also the producer Juan Osorio, assured that there were many qualities that Montero has to give voice to the eternal “King” of ranchera music, Osorio commented that his talent for singing and acting were his main attributes.

“He is at the age to do it, he sings great, he has plenty of characteristics and qualities, and he knows how to ride very well,” assured Juan Osorio for TVyNovelas.

Many of the fans are looking forward to the controversy over the series, which is based on the book “The Last King” by the Argentine writer Olga Wornat. Here he will tell many secrets of the Fernández family, loves, heartbreaks and shady deals.

Description of the book “The Last King”

“El Charro de Huentitán reflects the golden age of popular music, that of men and women who walked through the mud and reached the top». The palenque exploded in cries of happiness and delirium. Straightened and with his head held high, he adjusted his wide-brimmed hat and charro suit, adjusted the pistol on his belt and attacked with his voice. He got ready to sing as the public deserved it and until he stopped applauding. That’s how it always happened, while the mariachi strummed the strings of the guitars and the trumpets and violins cried, he cried too. Sometimes of emotion, others of rage, pain or impotence. He loved and cried when lack of love stabbed him with his dagger; he made a mistake and got up stronger than before; he gave himself to his public with passion and was reciprocated with fire; he scandalized with his loves, and made people laugh and cry with his songs. Based on unpublished testimonies and revelations, the author Olga Wornat traces the life of one of the greatest icons of Mexican music. From painting houses to singing in the Azteca Stadium, from the sacred marriage to the stormy loves that fame brings, from an absent father to entrusting himself to God to save the life of one of his children; This is the untold story of the last king of ranchera song, a man named Vicente Fernández.