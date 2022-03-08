Getty Pablo Montero talks about the interpretation of Jaime Camil

The singer Pablo Montero spoke with the media about all the controversy that has arisen around the bioseries “The last king: the son of the people” which has sparked much expectation for being the story not authorized by the Fernández family.

For its part, the company Netflix is ​​in the recordings of another series that narrates the life of the “Charro de Huentitán”. In this production, Vicente Fernández himself participated in the creation of the story, since months before his death he was able to meet with a team of writers to narrate episodes of his life and anecdotes about him. In turn, the person in charge of giving life to Vicente Fernández in this production is the actor Jaime Camil.

After the death of Vicente Fernández, the interest arose to know all the details of his life, being the greatest singer of ranchera music in the world, with these two series you will be able to know all the details of the eternal “King” of Mexican music .

“The Last King: The Son of the People” will hit the screens next Monday, March 14, on the Canal de las Estrellas signal. The press met Pablo Montero, who is in charge of giving life to Don Chente in this production and did not miss the opportunity to ask him about the interpretation of actor Jaime Camil.





“To my carnalito, well, let him do very well. I love him very much, I haven’t talked to him”, Montero commented on Jaime Camil and insisted that “I will always wish him the best”, since he lived very closely with Jaime’s father: “We had an incredible relationship and I was very followed to visit him in Acapulco, I had a very nice relationship with his father”.





When asked if the choice of Jaime Camil to play the greatest singer of Mexican music was correct, this is what he replied: “all actors are capable of playing any character. Each one has their turn, their way of interpreting, in this case it is to act, wear the costume, ride a horse, sing the songs, and it is a very long extension of songs, there are 40 songs that we are recording”.





For his part, the actor is very excited about this series that will soon hit the screens, “people are going to be very surprised by the entire team of actors, so professional, very good actors, the story is wonderful, each scene It costs us a lot of work to do it, ”said the singer, who will also release an album with the songs recorded in the bioseries.

Let’s remember “The last king” book by the Argentine author Olga Wornat, it will be the story that Vicente Fernández will tell the life and is not authorized by said family, this biography will reach the small screen by Televisa and will relate sensitive issues such as fights relatives for the singer’s inheritance as well as some alleged links of some members of the Fernández dynasty with drug trafficking.