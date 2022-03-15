Pablo Montero uncovers himself and talks about the contempt of Doña Cuquita

Mexico City.- Paul Montero went to the program TODAY to talk about the much talked about bioseries The Last King: The Son of the Peoplewhere he is the protagonist.

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

During a conversation with Galilea Montijo and the other members of the program, the famous one was affected by the whole situation surrounding the program that premiered today, he even spoke about the statement he released Lady Cuquita.

Pablo, with tears in his eyes, spoke of how important it was for him to have played Vicente, whom he says is his idol.

I am very grateful, for me it is an honor and a privilege and a blessing from God for having chosen me to play my idol, someone I loved since I was a child who has experienced so many things, who gave me a lot of advice, that if I’m singing it’s because of him, I’m doing each scene with great respect… Juan is careful in each scene”.

But that was not all, because he also pointed out that he recorded 40 songs in the same tone as Fernández, which is a great challenge for his career.

Yesterday, Vicente’s widow attacked the Juan Osorio series and stressed that it is not authorized by the singer’s family. Regarding the role of Montero, she pointed out that she is not the one Vicente would have wanted, since he has had many scandals with women.