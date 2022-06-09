Pablo Montero would leave without paying thousands for a luxurious restaurant | Facebook

The protagonist of the biographical series of Vicente Fernandez“The last king”, Pablo Montero, has been seen in different uncomfortable moments in recent months, first for his participation in La Casa de los Famosos, where he did not fare very well and now TV Notas assures that he left a restaurant without paying a bill thousands of pesos.

According to this publication, they captured Paul Montero when he left this restaurant, which is a very luxurious place, in the Polanco area, in Mexico City and from which he left without paying the bill, according to a witness to the events.

According to this person who saw what happened, because he was in the luxury restaurant, when Pablo left the place, the singer ate what he wanted, but he planned everything to be able to flee from there without having to put a weight.

Photo; Facebook.



This happened on May 20 and according to what the witness stated, Pablo Montero is a man who thinks that, because he is famous, everything he does will be tolerated and especially that everything will be given to him.

He said that Pablo Montero had a commitment that day, because he was going to sing at the anniversary of the restaurant ‘La Polar’, with Lupillo Rivera, but the party started and he did not arrive. He said that Pablo was in the French restaurant ‘Au Pied de Cochon’ of the Hotel Presidente and asked for the private one to be more comfortable with a woman who accompanied him and three other friends.

Being there, Pablo Montero was seen “very happy”, he was even singing and drinking, which is why he no longer attended his engagement with Lupillo.

“The problem was that at two in the morning his friends left and he stayed there with the girl he was with, later she left in a taxi and he planned his entire getaway,” the witness said.

According to this person, Pablo Montero, first sent his driver to the ATM, but without success, because apparently he had no money and the others had already left. For what he had to apply the flight, something common in him, he assured.

“Of course, that’s how you apply it; As many times they do not charge her for being who she is, she thinks that everywhere they have to pay homage to her, but not here. When the waiter brought the bill, he asked that it be charged to his room and he had already arranged for the driver to be outside, so he took advantage of the moment and went to the elevator as if he were going to his room, and as soon as he got out of it, he it was,” he said.

At that time, all the staff of the place were aware that Pablo Montero had left without paying, so several of them; Waiters, the captain and even two security guards went out to look for him, but Pablo Montero had already gotten into his truck.

“They told the driver that he hadn’t paid, but he didn’t listen and even though they already had the terminal in hand to collect the bill, which was 15,000 pesos, they pulled out. For now, in that place where he was still well received, they don’t even want to see him anymore, because they already knew his skill, “he assured.

According to TV Notas, another person who witnessed what happened was a restaurant employee, who mentioned that he could not reveal much of what happened due to the secrecy of the clients, but accepted that he did leave without paying the bill.

“Yes, we are already taking action on the matter. We have already issued an alert to various establishments and restaurants in Polanco, and we were surprised to learn that this situation has not only happened to us,” she said.

He affirmed that this is Pablo Montero’s way of operating, since, at other times, he has left various restaurants without paying; he says that he “will be right back”, but he leaves and doesn’t come back.

“At the Marriot Hotel, which is next to the restaurant where he left without paying fifteen thousand pesos, the bill was also owed,” he asserted.

Without revealing what measures they will take regarding what happened with Paul Monterocommented that they gave notice, so, at least in PolancoPablo Montero is already vetoed so they don’t let it go for being abusive.

“In other restaurants he says he is going for something, leaves a card with no funds and leaves; It is a pity and a shame that he acts like this, ”said the employee.