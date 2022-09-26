Pablo Motos confesses his most surreal moment during his vacation in Miami: “It seems like a miracle to me” – Television

A few months ago, ‘El Hormiguero’ said goodbye in style by finishing the season as the leader of its slot for the eighth consecutive year. The program closed 2021-2022 with a 15.6% average audience share and 2.4 million viewers, thus marking the second best result in its history. In fact, its last installment was marked by its 2,500th program, which they took advantage of to pay tribute to each of the workers and remember both the history and anecdotes of the format since its inception.

Now they have started a new season that has started in style and with great guests, among which they have stood out Sonsoles Ónega, Chanel, Paz Padilla, Quevedo, Becky G, Romeo Santos or Carlos Alcaraz, among others. In fact, the tennis player was the first to get the best share of the year with Trancas y Barrancas by scoring a 19.3% of the audiencein addition to being the second most viewed broadcast of this season start with 2,662,000 spectators.

Looking ahead to the coming years, as pointed out by George Salvador in an interview for COPE, tThey aim to reach the “20 years of program”. They begin this new installment with some changes among the collaborators, among which the incorporation of Omar Montes and Lali Espósito stands out. They also aim tofly higher, achieve magical moments and do things that seem impossible live”, according to Paul Motorcycles.

As a result of its success, the ant program has crossed borders and has become known internationally thanks to its great guests, since many times they have been visited by great Hollywood stars such as Matthew McConaughey, Ryan Reynolds, Jared Leto , Jennifer Lawrence or Jennifer Aniston, among many others. Thanks to this, the presenter’s face has become recognized throughout the world.

“I spent the trip taking photos”



This is how Motos himself has told it, who considers it “a miracle” to be known in so many countries outside of Spain and who lived a surreal moment during his vacation as a consequence. “Recently I was in Miami thinking that no one would know me there and I spent the trip taking photos,” says the communicator, apparently surprised. “The people from outside are very kind, very respectful and very grateful. It’s a pleasure”, recognize.

However, fame does not always bring good things. Given the impact of it, Motos has been involved in many controversies in recent years and has received much criticism on social networks, either for some question to his guests or his way of conducting interviews. “There are times when live conversations go very fast and you can say something inappropriate, but there is never any bad intention”, It is justified.

He also suffered this when they decided to invite the different candidates of the political parties before the elections, since many accused him of not being objective or “whitewashing fascism” for receiving Santiago Abascal. This is why Motos recognizes that “He doesn’t feel like much” taking politicians back to the set of Antena 3, since “it gives a lot of problems on a personal level”.

“But I know I will do it. ‘El Hormiguero’ allows you to see the candidates very well because the conversation is not going to go only about the topics that they bring more than studied to the interviews… LWhat I try to do in these interviews is for people to see who the candidate is and what they want. That in official interviews cannot be done. Finding out the type of personality that someone has can give you many clues as to how they are going to rule if they win,” declares the presenter, noting that they will do it again.