Pablo Motos’ shocking speech at the start of ‘El Hormiguero’: “This cannot paralyze us”

Paul Motorcycles was found this Thursday in ‘the anthill‘ with one of his most difficult programsEven if it wasn’t for any personal reason. The war between Russia and Ukraine has inevitably marked the news of the last hours and, of course, it also did so with the start of the star program of Antena 3. The Valencian presenter wanted to dedicate one of his initial speeches to this topic, leaving us a reflection very popular in the last hours on social networks.

One of its most complicated beginnings

“Let me say one thing because I never thought that I would start a program saying that a war has broken out here next door. I say this because in the next few days we are going to see things that are going to be difficult to digest”, the Valencian presenter began by pointing out the Russian invasion of Ukraine that took place in the last few hours and that has already left the first shocking images.

“As a direct consequence, the prices of things are going to rise quite a bit and they are going to give us another squeeze. Gasoline, electricity and everything else goes up because everything consumes energy and everything has to be transported. It is true that one has the feeling that we don’t get out of one and get into another”, He acknowledged about the current moment in which this shocking event occurs, after the global pandemic broke out almost two years ago.

“I just want to say that this cannot paralyze us, we have to go on with our lives and have fun. That’s one way to challenge the fans. That’s what we’re in forthe anthill‘, to have a great time”, Pablo Motos sentenced his speech, motivating unanimous applause from the entire public and also from social networks, which coincided with his speech in one of the most difficult moments in the recent history of humanity.