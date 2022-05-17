Pablo Torre, a cinema farewell

It is not easy to say goodbye to someone like Pablo Torre, to be certain that you will not continue to enjoy all of his football for the first time, that he will continue to evolve and mature far away and for the benefit of others. The Verdiblanco fan feels like a son and sees him leave with confidence unless he doesn’t change too much, he continues to be a Racing player and returns one day without having broken the bond that binds him to the club. That is why any racinguista could have had the conversation with him last Sunday that Isaac, the character played by Woody Allen in ‘Manhattan’, has with Tracy, the young woman with whom he had had a relationship that he wants to recover at the last minute. She does it late, when she is about to leave for London as Pablo Torre is about to leave for Barcelona.

Tracy, who like the pearl of Soto de la Marina is also 18 years old, leaves for only six months, but Isaac, who at first was the one who most encouraged her to undertake this adventure, wants to avoid it. It seems like a long time to her because she knows that in London she is going to work in the theater and she is going to interact with actors and directors with whom she is going to form «ties» and who are going to «invite her to dinner». “You will change, you will be a completely different person,” Woody Allen’s character tells him as if he were a racing fan, fearing to see Pablo Torre kissing the Barça shield one day. “I don’t want you to change,” he insists. The youth squad also goes to the top, to surround himself with people who don’t know how the real world works because he has been living in a bubble for years. However, there goes her response, which could be the same one that the young player gave to his most staunch fans last Sunday: “Don’t you want me to live that experience? Not all people get corrupted. You have to have a little faith in people.”

Isaac says no more. Nothing can answer that without exposing himself. He has to trust that Pablo Torre is not corrupted either and has Racing always present. On Sunday he had to star in an emotional farewell because all good farewells are. The racinguista who has seen how the pearl of his quarry was teething and his mustache peeking out at La Albericia felt like Elliot on Sunday when he separated from ET The reaction of the young footballer who is about to fly to the stars well it could have been like that of the alien. “I’ll be here,” he tells her. And he did not point to the child’s heart as any weighty screenwriter who only seeks the easy tear would have written, but to the head. Because that is where the brain is and memories are stored. It is there where those who frequently attend their appointment with Racing guard the wonders they have seen their player perform: the comeback in five minutes against Rayo Majadahonda with two tremendous goals, the one he scored in Salamanca after he started the play in the midfield and finish it off by throwing himself with all the faith in the world in the small area, the Panenka penalty and Vaseline in the Cerro del Espino, his assists to Cedric, his personality when throwing the team on his back and not never come down no matter how much they kicked him from all sides… All that is already in the memory of the fan and there it will stay. Like ET in Elliot’s.

There does not seem to be a debate in the racinguista environment about whether the departure of the player with only 18 years of age is typical of someone who says he is so racinguista or not. There is no one who, at least, puts the debate on the table about why he does not wait at least one more year to see if he achieves the feat of leaving his Racing in the First Division. Perhaps they are satisfied with having enjoyed two seasons in the first team, since they enjoyed Canales or David Concha even less. Those who point out ways always end up flying because they may have stayed with the end of ‘Casablanca’, when Rick (Humphrey Bogart) tells Lisa (Ingrid Bergman) that, despite all that they love each other, she has to leave because, otherwise, he will regret it: “Maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow, but soon and for the rest of your lives.” That is when the metaphor of the train that you have to take comes in because perhaps another one will not pass, because perhaps the following year he will be injured and neither Barça nor anyone will love him anymore. Fear always conditioning everything, preventing free choice.

Pablo Torre’s farewell at Los Campos de Sport was not in the rain, at an airport and at night, but with the fans on their feet, making the great protagonist cry and making him return once the match was over to receive a final ovation . The stands were the septuagenarian of ‘Harold and Maude’, Hal Ashby’s 71 film, telling his young friend and lover not to let nostalgia invade him because he has to move forward shaping one of the most intense goodbyes and heartbreaking never filmed. The footballer was not the only one who cried on Sunday. There is always one that leaves and another that stays with the empty nest.

Most likely, deep down, everyone would like to have their moment with Pablo Torre to say goodbye personally and be able to whisper something like Charlotte (Scarlett Johansson) to Bob (Bill Murray) in ‘Lost in translation’. Both are two lost beings, alone and out of context who throughout the film have given the impression of being one step away from starting a relationship, but it never happens. They are just two beings who have leaned on each other to get out of the hole they are stuck in. And both have left because they are going to say goodbye in the Second Division. What happens is that, after a first cold farewell in the hotel hall, she sees him in the middle of a crowded street when she is in the taxi on her way to the airport. She orders a stop and runs to him to whisper one last goodbye that will remain between the two of them. We will never know what they say or, deep down, how that story ends. Each one can interpret something in the same way that each racinguista would say something to Pablo Torre: one to stay a little longer, another to do it forever, another perhaps he would just thank him and the one from beyond would advise him not to to look back, to take advantage of and squeeze the possibilities that football can offer.

The latter is what Alfredo told Totó in the final stretch of ‘Cinema Paradiso’. “Each of us must follow his star. Go away, this land is cursed. As long as you stay here you will feel like the center of the world, it will seem to you that nothing ever changes, but then you leave for a year or two and when you come back everything has changed. You can’t find who you want to find. Your stuff is gone. You must be absent for many years to find your people when you return, the land where you were born », says the old blind man to his young friend as if he were speaking to Pablo Torre himself. “Don’t come back, don’t think about us, don’t call or write, don’t be fooled by nostalgia,” he insists later, when Totó is about to get on the train that will take him to Rome or Barça, who cares. He, unlike Woody Allen in ‘Manhattan’, does want him to be corrupted and not look back so that, in his opinion, he can make the most of the life ahead of him. Luckily, he does come back. Alfredo knows that he would do it and that is why he prepares the gift of his life for him. So surely the story between Pablo Torre and Racing will also continue. Even if it is many years from now.