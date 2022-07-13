Pablo went to the US to pay for the delivery of his son; he died among migrants

Six years ago Pablo, as a child, saw how his mother went to the United States, made a life there and helped them financially so that they would not lack for anything. That is why he believed that, to pay for the expenses of the delivery of his son who is on the way, he could do the same. But the circumstances are different. So much so that the attempt cost him his life.

The plans to leave began three years ago, when he paid 15,000 pesos to a person to help him with the visa paperwork. However, the pandemic started and the appointments to go to the interview were cancelled. Thus, the calls he made to ask for information gave him one date and another. Maybe in 2023, they told him last time.

So when the news came that she would have a baby, the idea of ​​going “wet” began. He and his family then remembered the anecdotes that his mother had told them on the phone, about when she crossed the border pregnant six years ago. For example, the way he jumped over a wall, he asked for support and managed to get to Florida, where he settled all this time.

Encouraged by his uncle Jesús, the story of his mother and of many other migrants who have left Tlapacoyan, Veracruz, for the United States, Pablo Ortega Álvarez went there. He died on June 27 in a trailer, where 53 migrants suffocated.

Today, the photos of Pablo and Jesus rest on a small altar in Pablo’s house. That day he left crying, but happy to finally reunite with his mother — now at 19 years old — and ready to spend three years in the United States, in order to pay the 3 thousand dollars that it cost him to leave and the birth of his son, a house, a car and have savings.

migrant trail

Jesús Álvarez, 43, unlike Pablo, had already lived there but dreamed of returning. His life in that country ended three years ago, in times of US President Donald Trump, when he “la migra” caught him and returned him to his native Misantla.

He, after seven years, was deported just at that time, when the border wall was expanded to make illegal crossing more difficult and the most restrictive immigration policy was put in place, which determines the immediate expulsion of people without documents and that people cannot apply for asylum through regular channels.

That policy called Title 42 argues that migrants are a health risk due to the COVID-19 pandemic and became a way to deport migrants expeditiously: this year alone, almost half a million people have been expelled from the United States due to this policy (473,793), according to statistics from the Customs and Border Protection Office.

The total number of Mexicans who have been returned from the United States this year is 112,298. Last year there were 160,689, according to the statistical bulletin on the repatriation of Mexicans from the United States of the National Institute of Migration.

In May, a judge’s order forced Title 42 to remain in force, while activists warned that it would not slow migration as people continue to seek new ways to cross into the United States.

“Title 42 has done nothing to limit general migration at the US-Mexico border. In fact, this migration is close to reaching all-time highs, and the maintenance of Title 42 is likely to keep the numbers high for some time to come.” the civil association WOLA in a document.

And despite Title 42, the migration continues. A sample is Jesús, Pablo and the other 51 migrants who died in the trailer.

Jesus was the one who proposed to Pablo to leave and, although they first thought of the desert as the ideal way to do it, the risk they ran led them to decide to go “through the line” (the place where the border is legally crossed). , hidden in cars.

Jesus’ mother and Pablo’s grandmother were going to leave with them, but toothaches and diabetes (whose expenses were part of Jesus’ reasons for leaving) made him repent. Now, he awaits the return of the bodies of his son and his grandson.

Pablo’s mother got the “coyote” that would help them cross, but unlike what has happened with other people in the family who leave, now he was not the one who picked them up in Mexico and would deliver them to their final destination, rather, he passed them from one side to another, from a network of houses, boats, cars and trailers that led to their death. None of this they knew when they left.

WOLA warned that Title 42 only increases the risks for migrants, who choose to enter the United States by other means.

“These crossings are very dangerous: San Diego hospitals have reported an alarming increase in deaths and injuries from climbing the border fence, while drownings in the border river have occurred almost daily,” the document states. Three Consequences of Upholding Title 42.

Eli is only 14 years old and expecting Pablo’s child. As he stares at the altar, she talks about the many times she asked him not to leave because she scared him. His father came and went many times from that country and for several years he stopped doing it, because he told her that the crossing was more dangerous, that there was more vigilance and that the risks were many. But Pablo dreamed of that car, that house, that motorcycle, those tattoo machines. Nothing can have it. He left a teenage girl four months pregnant who doesn’t know how she will pay for the delivery.

Perhaps those dreams would have been fulfilled if the immigration reform presented by the current president, Joe Biden, on his first day in office, and which includes a path to citizenship for 11 million migrants who are undocumented in that country, had been achieved. country and increase work visas. However, this reform has not advanced.

Along with requests to speed it up, the US has also boasted “joint patrols with Mexico and Guatemala to capture more human traffickers,” as well as scanners and other high-tech mechanisms on the border. Eli talks about those mechanisms, those that her father detected and that made Pablo’s crossing frighten her.

Paul’s journey

From Pablo’s house, Rosa, his sister, reviews the last conversations they had, while showing them to the cameras. In her contacts, she has it saved as “El Triste”: a joke between two brothers who were close, accomplices and who took care of each other. “El Triste”, although she says that Pablo was very cheerful, a joker, who was always bothering the other to make him laugh.

She doesn’t have many physical memories of him left; a robbery took away the tattoo machines that he used and that cost him so much to buy, his clothes and all his personal items. She is left to think about his last wish, which was to say goodbye to him with a procession of motorcycles and the song “My last caravan” playing in the background, the chain that hangs around his neck and the conversations that remain intact.

In those messages you can see how he travels to Reynosa, Tamaulipas, the safe houses to which he is taken, the way he tried to cross the Rio Grande four times and one of his fellow migrants died, but he did not know who he was, because each Every time they arrived at a point or a house, they did so with different people whom they did not know.

In the last attempt, the fourth, he managed to cross in a boat and a video shows it. Another hidden in a vehicle confirms that he was already in US territory. They believed that he was finally safe.

But then the bad news came: they would go to a house and from there they would get into a trailer for three hours. They did not know that this would happen and fear came. Rosa asked him not to go all the way back because she was at greater risk.

“In Hiuston We are already safe” (sic), he wrote to Rosa to try to calm her down.

“Get excited, remember a positive mind. Carnal to death and always a million”, she replied.

It was June 20. That day, Eli had an ultrasound done and saw that he was going to be a boy, Pablito says now. He told her about it in a phone call because he hardly knows how to read and write. It was the last call because he warned her that they were taking their phones. Hence silence. Silence. There were no more answers.

“It was his hope to go there, to make a better life, his mother was supporting him to do his papers, to go and then he left. I felt distressed but I thought I was going to make it, I didn’t think this would happen,” says Alberto Ortega, his father, who comments that the mason’s trade leaves around 1,500 pesos a week, which is insufficient for a better life. .

Rosa’s mother called the “coyote” she had hired and he assured her that they were still in a warehouse. But the calls continued and more, when on June 27 they found the trailer. Afterwards, they did not answer the phone again.

The first to be identified was Jesus. Then they were told that a young man with Pablo’s CURP was next to him. He only carried the CURP because his sadness and haste made him forget his other documents.

His mother traveled from Florida to San Antonio to see him after six years, but not as expected: she wanted him to come home to settle in the room she had just built for him. Instead, she saw him at the coroner. Lifeless. Without the dreams that he sought to fulfill.