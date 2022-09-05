Pablo Zabaleta explains what Cristiano Ronaldo needs to focus on now at Man Utd

Former Premier League defender Pablo Zabaleta believes Cristiano Ronaldo should come to terms with the idea that he’s unlikely to start regularly for Manchester United.

In recent months, there has been a lot of talk about Cristiano Ronaldo and his future at Manchester United. It all started when the Premier League giants failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

The Red Devils’ failure to secure Champions League qualification has unsettled Ronaldo this summer. He even asked the club to allow him to leave if he received a suitable offer.

But Jorge Mendes has struggled to find takers for his client, while the Old Trafford club have maintained he will not be allowed to leave. The 37-year-old was therefore forced to stay in Manchester.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has seen his playing time limited under Erik ten Hag this season. He has started in just one of the six Premier League games the Red Devils have played so far.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s attitude has been very impressive even when he’s not starting. Applauds from the bench when we score and so hungry to score/contribute when he comes on. No matter what you think, he always wants the best for Man Utd. pic.twitter.com/8rz8bhUPC8 — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) September 4, 2022

Zabaleta has now insisted that Ronaldo won’t be able to play as much as he wants given his 37 years. The former Manchester City right-back therefore advised the player to be a mentor to young Manchester United players rather than focusing on playing time. He told ESPN FC:

“I would like Cristiano Ronaldo to be a mentor for young players. Imagine you have players like [Jadon] Sancho, [Marcus] Rashford, Antony, all these guys and for Cristiano to come to you and tell you that you did this and that well, you have to understand your position” “He is not getting any younger, he can teach young people a lot of things and it would be good to to see him.

I know his personality, he was a top player, he always wants to play but I think at some point you have to accept that you can’t play every game and you have to support young players and wish them good luck. »

