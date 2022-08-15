“Pac-Man” will have its first live-action movie

The eighties video game will mark its jump to the cinema with a film starring real actors. (Bandai Namco)

A live-action production will be based on Pac Manthe classic video game Arcadian which achieved enormous popularity in the 1980s and whose rights belong to the Japanese company bandai namco. The project about the big appetite yellow ball will be developed by the same company and Wayfarer Studios, led by Justin Baldoni and Steve Sarowitz. This is the third title that will be based on these characters and the first to reach the cinema with flesh and blood actors.

Chuck Williams (Sonic), of Lightbeam Entertainment, is the mind behind the upcoming film and will use an original idea of ​​his own to establish the plot of the script, while Tracy Ryerson will carry out its development. The production will fall into the hands of Baldoni, Manu Gargi and Andrew Calof, representatives of the Wayfarer studio. On the other hand, both Williams and Tim Kwok are also listed as producers.

The hungry yellow ball is the brainchild of Japanese Toru Iwatani, who was working as a designer for Namco at the time. (Stephen Chung/LNP/Shutterstock)

the hungry Pac Man has been part of the history of the big screen through its own references to pop culture, but only in pixels (2015) had a guest appearance. The live-action, 3D computer-animated comedy was directed by Chris Columbus and starred Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Josh Gad, Peter Dinklage and Michelle Monaghan. The story takes place in 1982 and the present, with science fiction and video games as its main premise.

the secret of Pac Man to build a legacy

originally called puck-man in Japan, the beginning of the saga created by video game designer Toru Iwatanifrom Namco, it arrived in 1980 through a machine to insert coins and press buttons . The purpose was for the protagonist to eat non-stop a series of white balls (pac dots) and four larger balls (power pellets) to score points, while avoiding being found by one of the colored ghosts as the intensity and speed became increasingly unwieldy.

The dynamics of the original game were experienced mainly in arcade machines. (Bandai Namco)

At that time, the reign of the market belonged to the remembered space invadersbut the comic style and labyrinth genre managed to break this leadership until turning the yellow circle into the favorite of the time. Iwatani’s secret was to differentiate itself from other games that loaded with violent or war content, since its objective was that not only men enjoy the activity, but also women.

Given the success of this dynamic in the world Arcadiana sequel titled Ms Pac-Man (1981), where the main role was that of a female yellow ball, and enlarged its audience by securing the interest of young girls and not only boys and adolescent boys. In turn, the story of both characters led to animated television series that allowed the little ones to enjoy these adventures at home.

Coming soon, the universe of Pac Man will have its own opportunity to shine in the genre live action just like other titles based on successful games like Sonic, Mortal Kombat, Resident Evil, Tomb Raiderand many more.

