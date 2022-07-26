Pacheco asks to remove Jet Blue’s license

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Alfred Pachecoasked the Government on Monday to investigate the “repeated abuses” that the airline says it commits jet blue to cancel the license operating in Dominican territory.

When exhausting a previous shift at the beginning of the extraordinary session this Monday, Pacheco assured that he was the victim of the abuses committed by that airline and that he has realized that it is a serious problem that has affected many Dominicans. He said that, although he had been listening to complaints about the mistreatment that company had been committing for some time, he realized the magnitude of the problem when he was affected on his own.

“This Jet Blue problem is serious and the least the country, the Dominican government, should do is cancel its license”Alfred PachecoPresident of the Chamber of Deputies “

The president of the lower house reported that last Saturday he planned to travel to Puerto Rico through that airline in order to participate in a meeting of the Forum of Presidents of Legislative Powers of Central America and the Caribbean Basin (Foprel).

“Perhaps the IDAC and the Civil Aviation Board will take action on this matter. I recommend the Dominican government to cancel the license a jet bluewhat Dominicans are going through,” he said.

He said that after the mishap he had, he investigated in about six or seven hours that jet blue He does not have any problem in the other countries where he offers his services, so he reflected “his unspeakable abuses” he only commits against Dominicans.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/07/26/commercial-plane-flying-in-the-sky-b38a2e0b.png Many Dominicans complain about Jet Blue. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

He said that although the flight was scheduled to leave at 2:00 in the afternoon, it was at 5:30 in the afternoon when it was able to leave for Puerto Rico and that the travelers went through many vicissitudes, among them that their departure gate was changed in five opportunities, that the plane was in poor condition, that the treatment of the personnel of that company was “horrible”, that they even had “tremendous rudeness” and at no time did they speak Spanish to the passengers.

He said that when they were transported in a vehicle they were like “goats or cows.”

He revealed that all the problems caused him to be late for the Foprel activity for which his participation was scheduled.

Another problem that he reported occurred was with the return flight to the country scheduled for last Sunday, which was canceled without having previously communicated it to the passengers.

He said that after several efforts to return to the country, an airline employee informed him that in his (Pacheco’s) case they had scheduled his return trip for next Tuesday at 6:30 in the afternoon, so that he would not have been able to fulfill his congressional responsibilities.

He expressed that hopefully some lawyer will be encouraged to do something about it, in frank reference to a lawsuit.

He gave as an example the case of a lady passenger who was traveling with a special child who also went through many vicissitudes with jet blue.

After the unexpected, he revealed that he was able to arrive in the country at 2:00 in the morning, which he said occurred due to efforts made by several Dominican institutions.

Pacheco assured that never in his life will he travel through jet blue because “they are abusers”.