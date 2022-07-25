Pacheco complains of “abuses” by JetBlue and will recommend to the Government to cancel his license

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Alfredo Pacheco, criticized the airline JetBlue for its behavior and “abuses” against Dominicans who travel with this company.

Pacheco recounted his inconvenience with the airline during a commercial flight to Puerto Rico, last Saturday, and how he observed that they only committed abuses against Dominicans, for which he asked the Dominican Government to cancel his license.

“They are abusers, how they treat Dominicans, it’s something grim,” Pacheco began his story, who went on to say that he had to attend a activity in Puerto Rico, They sent him the ticket with a flight for 2:00 in the afternoon and it was only at 5:30 that the plane took off.

He said that prior to his late departure, the airline changed the departure gate five times, the plane was in “very poor condition,” the treatment was “horrible,” and the employees did not speak Spanish.

“They took us like goats, cows, then with tremendous rudeness to the passengers,” he emphasized.

However, the situation was not only one way, since on the way back Pacheco commented that he had a problem again, since when he arrived at the airport at first he did not appear an online record and when he wanted to do it manually they told him and a group of Dominicans that the flight had been cancelled.

As he said, the airline, instead of seeking a solution together, gave each passenger a different date to arrive in the Dominican Republic, but in the case of Pacheco they made an “exception” by placing a flight for Tuesday at 6:50 in the morning.

“In the end we reached a solution after talking with an institution in the country, which very kindly got us a flight to several people, since the Legal Consultant of the Executive Branch, someone with the last name of Grullón, a Star, and high-ranking military officers were also waiting at the airport… in the end we arrived in the country at 2:00 in the morning thanks to that institution,” Pacheco commented. .

Given what happened, Pacheco reacted against the airline and made a public request to the Dominican Government.

“I recommend the Dominican Government to cancel JetBlue’s license, because of what is happening with the Dominicans. In 6 or 7 hours I get to see and the problem is with the Dominican Republic. A large number of Dominican men and women are having a hard time and you have heard it and so have I, but only when I experienced it did I realize what is happening with this airline,” Pacheco said.

Deputies endorsed “abuses”

In addition to the president of the Chamber of Deputies, several overseas legislators agreed with what Pacheco expressed and called for sanctions against the airline.

The deputies Norberto Rodríguez, Ramón Ceballos and Adelis Olivares commented that they were also victims of problems with the company JetBlue and that thousands of Dominicans go through the same vicissitudes with the company.