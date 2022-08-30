‘Pachinko’ Actress Joins New Apple TV Plus Godzilla Series

The cast of Godzilla welcomes Mari Yamamoto: the Apple TV+ series set in the Monstroverse adds the star of the Pachinko on undiscovered paper.

The cast of the live-action Godzilla spin-off series continues to grow.

As Deadline also reports, the actress from Pachinko Y Kate is the latest addition to the Legendary franchise, which already has Kurt and Wyatt Russell, Ren Watanabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett, Anna Sawai and Elisa Lasowski among its stars for its new project.

For now, we have little information about the series: we still don’t know anything about the characters played by the actors just mentioned, but with the announcement of the series, a logline was provided that places chronologically Godzilla and the Titans right after the events of Godzilla and «the thunderous battle of San Francisco, where a destroyed city showed the world the real existence of these monsters. The series will follow a family’s journey to discover their secrets and a legacy that binds them to a secret organization called Monarch.«.

It is not yet clear when it could be released Godzilla and the Titans on the streaming platform, but we are still waiting for more details about the series created by Matt Fraction and Chris Black (the latter also acts as showrunner) and directed, at least in part, by Matt Shakman, also a producer on the project.